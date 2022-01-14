Pither linked to Supercars return

Tickets Subscribe
Chris Pither has been linked to a full-time Supercars return with the new-look PremiAir Racing squad.

The 2022 driver market has had new life breathed into it by the sale of Team Sydney to successful businessman and drag racer Peter Xiberras.

The former Tekno Autosports squad is now facing a ground-up rebuild, which means neither of its 2021 drivers, Fabian Coulthard and Garry Jacobson, are guaranteed to continue this season, as was long expected.

Speculation regarding drivers has been in overdrive since news of the Xiberras deal broke, various sources indicating that Pither is right in the mix.

The Kiwi has history with Tekno/Team Sydney, having raced for the team in Coca-Cola colours during the 2020 season.

He is thought to be still be tied to the Coke backing, which ended up at Brad Jones Racing last year as part of a co-driver deal for Pither alongside Macauley Jones.

Another potential contender is Zane Goddard, who walked away from Matt Stone Racing at the end of last season.

Coulthard is considered at the greatest risk of not retaining his seat with PremiAir Racing given his paid driver status.

Should he miss out he would become the top draft pick on the co-driver market, Walkinshaw Andretti United an obvious fit given the team is both the reigning Bathurst 1000 winner, and in need of a replacement for Grove Racing-bound Lee Holdsworth.

The 2022 field was thought to be sorted before the Team Sydney sale, with all other teams locked in.

There are a number of movements, led by Nick Percat's sensational return to the Walkinshaw fold in a straight swap with Bryce Fulwood, who heads to BJR.

Andre Heimgartner is also BJR-bound, replaced at GR by Holdsworth, while Matt Stone Racing will have an all-new line-up of Jack Le Brocq and Todd Hazelwood.

Jake Kostecki and Thomas Randle both join Tickford Racing while Broc Feeney takes over the Triple Eight seat vacated by seven-time series champion Jamie Whincup.

The 2022 season is set to kick off on the streets of Newcastle on March 4-6.

