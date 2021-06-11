Pizza Hut joins Supercars grid

The famous brand will team up with BJR for both the Darwin and Townsville events as part of the squad's rolling sponsorship programme for its #14 entry.

The deal will not only see Pizza Hut branding on Hazelwood's car, but includes a free large pizza for anyone who posts a picture of themselves with the car online with the hashtag #PizzaHutSupercars.

“We are so delighted to be sponsoring BJR over these two races and to be part of the Supercars family," said Pizza Hut CEO Phil Reed.

"It’s a great event to watch and share good times together, whether you’re trackside or at home enjoying a Pizza Hut delivery. I’ll definitely be tuning in and cheering on Todd and the BJR team!”

Hazelwood, meanwhile, says he's looking forward to Supercars' annual trip to the Top End.

“I love Darwin! This event is one of my personal favourites," he said.

"The weather is awesome, the atmosphere is incredible and the whole local community gets right behind us.

"The track itself is one that's super technical and fun to hustle a Supercar around.

"The team at BJR have had some great success in Darwin in the past and I am prepared better than ever to ensure we hit the ground running in Darwin and take our results to that next step for 2021.

"It’s been over a month now since our last race so I’m so keen to get up to the top end and back behind the wheel."

The Darwin Triple Crown will take place between June 18-20.

Todd Hazelwood, Brad Jones Racing 1 / 3 Photo by: Brad Jones Racing Todd Hazelwood, Brad Jones Racing 2 / 3 Photo by: Brad Jones Racing Todd Hazelwood, Brad Jones Racing 3 / 3 Photo by: Brad Jones Racing