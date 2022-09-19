Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / November date for key Gen3 aero test Next / Ford's new take on electric motorsport
Supercars News

Porsche ace completes Bathurst 1000 grid

Factory Porsche driver Jaxon Evans has completed the field for the 2022 Bathurst 1000.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Porsche ace completes Bathurst 1000 grid

The Europe-based Kiwi has landed the seat alongside Jack Smith at Brad Jones Racing.

The deal immediately follows an evaluation day for Evans at Winton today and will mark both Evans first Bathurst 1000 start and first race in a Supercar.

He does, however, have Bathurst experience from past outings in Carrera Cup and there Bathurst 12 Hour starts.

“I arrived back in Australia just last week and to be in the SCT Logistics car today turning laps at Winton has been amazing,” he said.

“Endurance racing isn’t new to me, and neither is Bathurst but heading there in a Supercar is definitely going to be a pinch me moment.”

“The car felt very comfortable from the outset and the team has been so enthusiastic and welcoming, I’m feeling really confident about heading to Bathurst alongside Jack and the whole BJR and SCT Motorsport team.”

Andrew Jones, who heads up SCT's motorsport programme, added: “The evaluation day has been a good opportunity for both Jaxon and the team to work together and get a feel for how each other goes about their business at the circuit.

“From our end, Jaxon has delivered today on what our expectations are from a driver of his calibre, and we now welcome him as part of the team for the upcoming Bathurst 1000 and I think that the combination of Jack and Jaxon is a very exciting one”.

With Evans now locked in the 56-driver field for the 2022 running of the Bathurst 1000 has been officially set.

shares
comments
November date for key Gen3 aero test
Previous article

November date for key Gen3 aero test
Next article

Ford's new take on electric motorsport

Ford's new take on electric motorsport
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
S5000 to trial push-to-pass
Other open wheel

S5000 to trial push-to-pass

Ford's new take on electric motorsport
General

Ford's new take on electric motorsport

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

More from
Jack Smith
Porsche ace set for Bathurst 1000 debut Bathurst
Supercars

Porsche ace set for Bathurst 1000 debut

Smith retains BJR Supercars seat
Video Inside
Supercars

Smith retains BJR Supercars seat

Closed border forces Walsh out of Bathurst 1000 Bathurst II
Video Inside
Supercars

Closed border forces Walsh out of Bathurst 1000

Brad Jones Racing More from
Brad Jones Racing
Heimgartner rates home podium over victory Pukekohe
Supercars

Heimgartner rates home podium over victory

Major milestone for Gen3 Supercars
Supercars

Major milestone for Gen3 Supercars

BJR completes Indigenous livery roll-out Darwin
Supercars

BJR completes Indigenous livery roll-out

Latest news

Ford's new take on electric motorsport
General General

Ford's new take on electric motorsport

Ford Performance is no longer pushing for major motor racing categories to adopt electrification or hybridisation.

Porsche ace completes Bathurst 1000 grid
Supercars Supercars

Porsche ace completes Bathurst 1000 grid

Factory Porsche driver Jaxon Evans has completed the field for the 2022 Bathurst 1000.

November date for key Gen3 aero test
Supercars Supercars

November date for key Gen3 aero test

A November date is looming for the critical aero homologation test for the new Gen3-spec Supercars.

Ford establishes Australian motorsport department
Supercars Supercars

Ford establishes Australian motorsport department

Ford Performance has established a small motorsport department in Australia as part of its beefed up global Mustang programme.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.