Previous / Randle pays tribute to Pukekohe Next / Holdsworth linked to WAU Bathurst 1000 drive
Supercars / Bathurst News

Porsche ace set for Bathurst 1000 debut

Porsche Supercup ace Jaxon Evans is set to make his Bathurst 1000 debut with Brad Jones Racing this year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Porsche ace set for Bathurst 1000 debut

The Kiwi has emerged as a somewhat surprise favourite for the final spot on the Great Race grid alongside Jack Smith.

That seat was long expected to go to Aussie Carrera Cup racer David Wall who partnered Smith in the SCT Logistics Holden at Bathurst last year.

However the team is now set to put Evans in the car for what will be his Bathurst 1000 debut.

Evans is set to undertake and evaluation day in the car on September 19 and, barring any issues, is expected to sign for the team after that.

The Porsche-backed driver has spent the pat few seasons racing overseas after winning the Aussie Carrera Cup title in 2018.

He won the French Carrera Cup title in 2020 and was runner-up in Supercup last season.

This season he has been a guest driver in Supercup as well as competing in the World Endurance Championship and the NLS Nürburgring Endurance Series.

As for Supercars experience, Evans' sole outing so far was testing a Super2-spec Holden for Walkinshaw Andretti United at the end of 2018.

However he should automatically qualify for a Supercars Superlicence based on the points he accumulated while competing in Australian GT and Carrera Cup as well as his FIA Gold driver rating.

Should the deal happen as expected Evans will join fellow Porsche ace Matt Campbell on the Bathurst grid, the Aussie paired with David Reynolds at Grove Racing. 

