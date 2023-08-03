PremiAir lands new team manager

As exclusively revealed by Motorsport.com, former team manager Matt Cook stepped down from the role following the Darwin Triple Crown.

A permanent split was then made public on the eve of the Townsville 500.

Team owner Peter Xiberras took over the role for the Townsville and Sydney events and will continue at The Bend later this month.

From the Sandown 500 onwards, however, Robertson will make over the role.

He joins PremiAir from Grove Racing where he's been heading up the Gen3 build in a project manager role.

Before that there were stints at Triple Eight, where he worked as team manager, and Porsche Motorsport in Melbourne.

“I am very excited to be taking up this new role as team manager for Nulon Racing,” Robertson said.

“Peter and I actually spoke about the possibility back when he was in the process of buying the team initially, and now the timing has lined up nicely for me to make the move back to Queensland and work with the team.

“I have been watching with interest how the team has been developing over the past 18 months and I am looking forward to getting in there, putting myself out there, and trying to bring home the results.

"Nothing happens overnight of course, but we will be working hard on seeing where we can improve and building on things.

“In getting ready to do so, it is great to have the backing of Peter who is so enthusiastic in everything that he is doing and is really passionate about pushing for that win and to see the team do well.

"Having that driving force is always a plus.”

According to Xiberras, Robertson's Supercars experience will be a huge benefit to the newest team int he category.

“Stephen is undeniably an expert in his field and he knows the sport of Supercars inside and out,” Xiberras said.

“While the timing didn’t work out the first time we talked about Stephen coming on board with us, the stars have aligned this time around and we couldn’t be happier to have him joining our team.

“We have made a lot of strides forward in the last year and a half and we have a lot more to come, and we are confident with Stephen’s experience at the helm as team manager that we have the ingredients required to really make our mark.”