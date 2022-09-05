PremiAir signs Bathurst-winning engineer

Following a brief stint with Walkinshaw Andretti United earlier this year, Slater made a pair of cameo appearances for PremiAir as Chris Pither's engineer in Townsville and at The Bend.

He has now committed to the newest team on the Supercars grid for the remainder of the 2022.

While his exact role hasn't been clarified by the team it's expected that he'll engineer James Golding in New Zealand this weekend.

Slater is no stranger to the PremiAir hardware, having worked for Team Sydney before the squad was sold to current owner Peter Xiberras this year.

Before the Team Sydney era he won the Bathurst 1000 with the squad then known as Tekno Autosports in 2016 with Will Davison and Jono Webb.

“I have been a friend of Pete’s for over a year," said Slater. "He asked me to come and help out at Townsville and then at The Bend, and while I was there, I could see the team has huge growth potential, so it is going to be an exciting adventure to see where we can go together.

“I spent 15 years in Supercars with a highlight being the 2016 Bathurst 1000 win with Tekno Autosports, and then I took several years off to explore other options – doing some GT racing in Australia and then heading over to the US which included wins at the Daytona 24 Hour Race and second in the WeatherTech Championship.

“With COVID hitting it was the right time to head back to Australia which has led me back to Supercars, and I am very excited to see what we can build together here at PremiAir Racing across the remainder of the 2022 season.”

PremiAir team principal Matt Cook welcomed Slater to the team.

“We are very excited about having Geoff join the team," he said.

"He comes to us with a wealth of experience, he has been around the industry for a very long time, and we are very grateful to get him.

“Part way through the season it is very hard to find experienced personnel, and we have been very grateful that he has graced us with his presence and will be with us until the end of the year.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have him joining the team.”