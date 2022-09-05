Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / BRT closing in on 2023 driver decision Next / Randle pays tribute to Pukekohe
Supercars News

PremiAir signs Bathurst-winning engineer

PremiAir Racing has signed renowned race engineer Dr Geoffrey Slater for the remainder of the 2022 Supercars season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
PremiAir signs Bathurst-winning engineer

Following a brief stint with Walkinshaw Andretti United earlier this year, Slater made a pair of cameo appearances for PremiAir as Chris Pither's engineer in Townsville and at The Bend.

He has now committed to the newest team on the Supercars grid for the remainder of the 2022.

While his exact role hasn't been clarified by the team it's expected that he'll engineer James Golding in New Zealand this weekend.

Slater is no stranger to the PremiAir hardware, having worked for Team Sydney before the squad was sold to current owner Peter Xiberras this year.

Before the Team Sydney era he won the Bathurst 1000 with the squad then known as Tekno Autosports in 2016 with Will Davison and Jono Webb.

“I have been a friend of Pete’s for over a year," said Slater. "He asked me to come and help out at Townsville and then at The Bend, and while I was there, I could see the team has huge growth potential, so it is going to be an exciting adventure to see where we can go together.

“I spent 15 years in Supercars with a highlight being the 2016 Bathurst 1000 win with Tekno Autosports, and then I took several years off to explore other options – doing some GT racing in Australia and then heading over to the US which included wins at the Daytona 24 Hour Race and second in the WeatherTech Championship.

“With COVID hitting it was the right time to head back to Australia which has led me back to Supercars, and I am very excited to see what we can build together here at PremiAir Racing across the remainder of the 2022 season.”

PremiAir team principal Matt Cook welcomed Slater to the team.

“We are very excited about having Geoff join the team," he said.

"He comes to us with a wealth of experience, he has been around the industry for a very long time, and we are very grateful to get him.

“Part way through the season it is very hard to find experienced personnel, and we have been very grateful that he has graced us with his presence and will be with us until the end of the year.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have him joining the team.”

shares
comments
BRT closing in on 2023 driver decision
Previous article

BRT closing in on 2023 driver decision
Next article

Randle pays tribute to Pukekohe

Randle pays tribute to Pukekohe
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Randle pays tribute to Pukekohe Pukekohe
Supercars

Randle pays tribute to Pukekohe

Double fatality at Australian off-road event
Offroad

Double fatality at Australian off-road event

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Randle pays tribute to Pukekohe
Supercars Supercars

Randle pays tribute to Pukekohe

Thomas Randle will sport a tweaked Castrol livery at this weekend's Auckland SuperSprint to farewell the famous Pukekohe circuit.

PremiAir signs Bathurst-winning engineer
Supercars Supercars

PremiAir signs Bathurst-winning engineer

PremiAir Racing has signed renowned race engineer Dr Geoffrey Slater for the remainder of the 2022 Supercars season.

BRT closing in on 2023 driver decision
Supercars Supercars

BRT closing in on 2023 driver decision

Blanchard Racing Team has narrowed its 2023 driver options to a shortlist and could make a decision within the next week.

BRT team manager steps away from Supercars
Supercars Supercars

BRT team manager steps away from Supercars

Blanchard Racing Team team manager Brendan Hogan will step away from Supercars for the foreseeable future.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.