Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Slade linked to PremiAir switch Next / Holdsworth in contention for BRT seat
Supercars News

PremiAir signs Hill for Bathurst

PremiAir Racing has signed Super2 rookie Cameron Hill for the 2022 Bathurst 1000.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
PremiAir signs Hill for Bathurst

The reigning Carrera Cup champion has long been linked to an enduro seat with the Supercars squad.

He was involved in a recent evaluation day at Queensland Raceway and has now been locked in for a Bathurst drive alongside Chris Pither.

While still relatively inexperienced in Supercars, Hill will have the advantage of PremiAir using Triple Eight hardware, similar to what he races in Super2.

He has also tasted success at Mount Panorama before, winning the Bathurst 6 Hour earlier this year with Tom Sargent.

“This will be my first main game race, and what better way to make my debut," said Hill.

“While it may be my first time at Bathurst in a Supercar, I’ve got plenty of laps under my belt, having recently won the Bathurst 6 Hour after starting 60th due to a technical infringement.

"I’ve also raced in the Bathurst 12 Hour [and at Bathurst] in Carrera Cup and the Toyota 86 Racing Series.

“For me, this is going to be an incredible experience, and I’m looking forward to being on the Mountain.

"Hopefully, between Chris and I we can achieve a great result.”

Pither said the deal was a well-deserved promotion for Hill.

"It's very hard to get your first opportunity in the Supercars Championship," said Pither. “Cam’s been going well in Super2 this year, so he deserves the opportunity.

"Racing in the Bathurst 1000 for the first time is a special experience, I look forward to sharing it with him. I know he'll do a great job.”

PremiAir Racing team principal Matt Cook added that he expects Hill to hit the ground running.

“We are very excited to have Cam coming on board with Chris to co-drive the PremiAir Coca-Cola Racing Supercar," he said.

“Cam currently drives for Triple Eight Race Engineering in Super2 and our cars are Triple Eight cars, so the transition should be pretty seamless for him and we are hoping he can do some big things here with us.”

Hill will take part in PremiAir's upcoming test at Queensland Raceway on August 9.

shares
comments
Slade linked to PremiAir switch
Previous article

Slade linked to PremiAir switch
Next article

Holdsworth in contention for BRT seat

Holdsworth in contention for BRT seat
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Holdsworth in contention for BRT seat
Supercars

Holdsworth in contention for BRT seat

Slade linked to PremiAir switch
Supercars

Slade linked to PremiAir switch

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Holdsworth in contention for BRT seat
Supercars Supercars

Holdsworth in contention for BRT seat

Lee Holdsworth is among the drivers in contention to replace Tim Slade at the Blanchard Racing Team next season.

PremiAir signs Hill for Bathurst
Supercars Supercars

PremiAir signs Hill for Bathurst

PremiAir Racing has signed Super2 rookie Cameron Hill for the 2022 Bathurst 1000.

Slade linked to PremiAir switch
Supercars Supercars

Slade linked to PremiAir switch

Tim Slade will part ways with Blanchard Racing Team at the end of the current Supercars season with PremiAir Racing his expected destination.

Triple Eight rebrands itself
Supercars Supercars

Triple Eight rebrands itself

Supercars powerhouse Triple Eight Race Engineering has unveiled an updated logo as part of a rebranding effort.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.