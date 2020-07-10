Preparing million dollar Supercars in a barn
Kelly Racing has turned a barn on the Kelly family farm in Mildura into a makeshift workshop for its two Supercars.
The team has released a second video documenting its race to the New South Wales border, this time showing how a shed usually used to house and maintain farming equipment has been turned into a workshop for the two Kelly Racing Ford Mustangs.
The cars will be prepped at the temporary base before heading to Sydney Motorsport Park during the week for next week's third round of the Supercars season.
It's currently not known how long KR will be working out of the farm, with Victoria shut off from the rest of the country and Melbourne in lockdown due to the latest COVID-19 outbreak.
Kelly Racing's temporary Mildura base
Photo by: Kelly Racing
