Pukekohe favourite to host Supercars in 2021

As it stands the event is simply listed as the Auckland SuperSprint on the calendar, with Supercars yet to formally declare if the races will take place at Pukekohe or Hampton Downs.

Motorsport.com understands that Pukekohe is now the front-runner to host the Aussie series for its annual trip across the Tasman.

That would align with the event's backing from Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (ATEED), with Pukekohe in the Auckland local government region while Hampton Downs is in neighbouring Waikato.

Pukekohe is the traditional home of Supercars in NZ, however a date bungle involving local legislation forced Supercars to move its proposed 2020 ANZAC Day event to Hampton Downs.

That event was ultimately cancelled due to the global health crisis and strict border controls in both Australia and New Zealand.

There's plenty of optimism around this year's event going ahead due to the recent announcement of a travel bubble between the two countries.

From 11:59pm this Sunday people will be free to move between Australia and New Zealand without any quarantine or isolation measures, although the bubble will be subject to ongoing outbreaks on either side of the Tasman.