Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Newcastle / Breaking news

Pye hospitalised with illness

shares
comments
Pye hospitalised with illness
By:
Nov 22, 2019, 4:01 AM

Scott Pye will miss this afternoon's second Supercars practice session in Newcastle after being hospitalised due to illness.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver was hit with a bout of gastro overnight, the team putting Pye's enduro co-driver Warren Luff on standby for today's practice sessions.

Pye did manage to get through this morning's first session, and even suggested afterwards that he should be fine to continue for the remainder of the weekend.

However his condition deteriorated after the session, necessitating a trip to hospital for further treatment.

Luff, who was already in Newcastle to race in the Toyota 86 series, will drive the #2 WAU Holden in the upcoming practice.

"Scott Pye has been taken to a local private hospital for further checks and treatment," read a statement from Supercars medical delegate Dr Carl Le.

"Following P1, Scott became feverish and unwell necessitating a medical review. The plan is to give him optimum treatment to ensure that he is fit to race on the weekend."

Read Also:

Next article
Newcastle Supercars: McLaughlin edges Reynolds in first practice

Previous article

Newcastle Supercars: McLaughlin edges Reynolds in first practice

Next article

Newcastle Supercars: Whincup sets Friday pace

Newcastle Supercars: Whincup sets Friday pace
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Newcastle
Drivers Scott Pye
Teams Team 18
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Qualifying 1 Starts in
17 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
08:30
11:30
Practice 2
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
12:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
07:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
10:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
13:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
08:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
10:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
13:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 fuel legality push intensifies with extra sensor

2
Supercars

Full Supercars Newcastle 500 weekend schedule

3
FIA F2

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash

4
World Superbike

Honda announces Bautista for 2020 World Superbike season

5
WRC

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason

Latest videos

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Latest news

Newcastle Supercars: Whincup sets Friday pace
VASC

Newcastle Supercars: Whincup sets Friday pace

Pye hospitalised with illness
VASC

Pye hospitalised with illness

Newcastle Supercars: McLaughlin edges Reynolds in first practice
VASC

Newcastle Supercars: McLaughlin edges Reynolds in first practice

Full Supercars Newcastle 500 weekend schedule
VASC

Full Supercars Newcastle 500 weekend schedule

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed
VASC

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.