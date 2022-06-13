Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Darwin News

Covers come off Pye's Indigenous Round livery

Team 18 has pulled the covers off the Indigenous Round livery that Scott Pye will carry for the Darwin Triple Crown.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Covers come off Pye's Indigenous Round livery

Pye will sport this new look for both the Darwin and Townsville Supercars events that will take place this and next month.

Darwin is now officially the Indigenous Round for Supercars, following the lead of the major Australian football codes, with teams required to run a First Nations-themed livery.

Pye's Indigenous livery was designed by Debbie Thaiday from Mackay as part of a collaboration with Indigenous rugby league team GH United.

GH United exists in honour of Mackay women Gail Hine and Grace Hoffman, who both passed away from a brain aneurysm in 2009.

Read Also:

The artwork used for the Pye livery is based on raising awareness for brain aneurysms with the main features a butterfly on the roof, which represents Hine, and a turtle that represents Hoffman.

The design reflects Hine and Hoffman's Torres Strait heritage.

“We recently designed the supporter shirts for the GH United rugby league team for the annual Mackay Indigenous Rugby League Carnival, and we’ve replicated this story of GH United in the indigenous livery for the Nulon Racing team," said Thaiday.

“My husband is a cousin of Grace and Gail and we’ve been a part of GH United since it started in 2010.

“It’s awesome to see our artwork on a Supercar and I can't wait to see the car racing on track in Townsville, it’s a very proud moment to represent the story of GH and I know the family are very excited as well."

The Darwin Triple Crown kicks off at Hidden Valley this Friday.

Photo by: Team 18

Photo by: Team 18

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
