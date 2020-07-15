Supercars teams set for Queensland hub

With the coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne now seeping into Sydney, there have been concerns all week that New South Wales could join Victoria on the border black list for the likes of Queensland and the Northern Territory.

Those concerns were partially realised in the last 36 hours; Queensland declared areas of Western Sydney not far from Sydney Motorsport Park as hot spots yesterday, sparking fears that Queensland teams may face quarantine upon returning next week.

The Territory then today tightened its rules on anybody travelling from the Greater Sydney area, with a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anybody who's been in the NSW capital in the past fortnight.

However it appears the answer will be a swift mass relocation to Queensland early next week.

Motorsport.com understands the Victorian and New South Wales teams will join Triple Eight, DJR Team Penske and Matt Stone Racing in Queensland from early next week onwards, following assurances from that all personnel will be able to cross the border.

That will open the door for all teams to then travel directly from Queensland to the Northern Territory from August 3 onwards for what is expected to be a double-header of rounds starting on August 8-9.

Barring a flare-up in cases in the Territory, the return to Far North Queensland for the Townsville event in late August will be equally straightforward.