Queensland Raceway to host next Supercars round

The plan is for Supercars to stage a sprint round at the Ipswich circuit on August 21-22, the same date that had been set aside for the Sydney SuperNight.

It's already been confirmed the Sydney round has been postponed due the COVID-19 outbreak in the New South Wales capital.

QR last hosted Supercars in 2019, after plans to stage a round during the pandemic-affected 2020 season didn't materialise.

"Sincere thanks to [circuit owner] John Tetley and the team at QR for accomodating us and helping keep the championship progressing throughout 2021," said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

Tetley added: "During the COVID-caused turmoil of 2020 Supercars had hoped to race here but external factors prevented the two of us delivering a race weekend last year.

"This year things have reversed and the flexibility of our two organisations offer the perfect opportunity to bring things together for the fans in South East Queensland."

What is yet to be formalised is what the Melbourne-based teams will do after this weekend's Townsville SuperSprint in Queensland's far north.

Victoria is currently in lockdown due a flare-up of cases in Melbourne, with Queensland's border closed to the southern state.

The five-week gap does open the door for those teams to return home and then look at isolation options if needed to get back into Queensland.

Supercars has to complete at least 12 rounds this season to satisfy the broadcast agreement.

The Townsville SuperSprint is the seventh round, with another seven currently on the remaining schedule including this QR event.

There are, however, significant question marks over Sydney at any point in the year given the current outbreak, as well as New Zealand given the logistical issues crossing the Tasman – particularly if there are COVID-related issues in Australia.

The Perth SuperNight is also being considered an at-risk event by teams due to Western Australia's strict state border controls.