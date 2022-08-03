Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Supercars shares change hands
Supercars News

RACE to decide on ARG purchase this month

Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises, the owner of Supercars, will decide this month if it wants to proceed with the purchase of Australian Racing Group.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
RACE to decide on ARG purchase this month

RACE purchased Supercars in its entirety last year when it successfully bid for the 65 per cent owned by Archer Capital, and then took control of the 35 per cent owned collectively by the teams.

It has now come to light that as part of the deal, RACE has an option to buy out ARG, which is seen as both a rival promoter to Supercars but also part of RACE.

ARG owns and runs a number of categories such as TCR Australia, S5000, Trans Am, GT World Challenge Australia and Touring Car Masters.

It also promotes the SpeedSeries with Motorsport Australia and owns and runs the Bathurst 6 Hour and Bathurst International events.

ARG co-owners Garry and Barry Rogers, and Brian Boyd, were late additions to the RACE consortium during the bidding process and between them ended up with around 30 per cent of the RACE shares.

That shareholding was often seen as an ARG property, however it has today been clarified that they were individually owned by the Rogers family and Boyd, and never by ARG itself.

That clarification came due to Boyd selling his shares, which are believed to be been taken over by an existing shareholder, likely investment firm Henslow.

RACE has since released a statement on behalf of chairman Barclay Nettlefold addressing both the sale of Boyd's shares, and providing an update on the potential buy-out of ARG.

According to the statement, a decision on ARG will be made this month.

“In the normal course of business shareholders buy and sell shares," said Nettlefold.

“I wish to note ARG as an entity does not have a corporate holding in RACE, however individual shareholders that may be regarded as related parties of ARG do hold shares.

“A recent sale has been completed and the purchase of those shares has allowed for further consolidation in the shareholding of RACE.

“Regarding the potential sale of ARG to RACE as part of the initial RACE whole of sport strategy, which is well documented, management and directors of Supercars and RACE continue to work through due diligence items in relation to a potential transaction and expect to finalise any recommendation this month.”

Relations between ARG and Supercars have been strained recently due to a number of factors.

One has been a lack of cohesion between Supercars and the ARG suite of categories, which is thought to have been a driving factor for the Rogers family and Boyd to buy into RACE in the first place.

That was highlighted when Triple Eight recently banned Shane van Gisbergen from racing in Trans Am, which was understood to have come after pressure from Supercars.

The Rogers were also publicly critical of the RACE Board's recent rejection of an overseas takeover bid from Belgian media company FanTech.

shares
comments
Supercars shares change hands
Previous article

Supercars shares change hands
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars shares change hands
Supercars

Supercars shares change hands

Davison says he was never stressed about future
Supercars

Davison says he was never stressed about future

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

RACE to decide on ARG purchase this month
Supercars Supercars

RACE to decide on ARG purchase this month

Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises, the owner of Supercars, will decide this month if it wants to proceed with the purchase of Australian Racing Group.

Supercars shares change hands
Supercars Supercars

Supercars shares change hands

A portion of the shareholding in Supercars owner Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises has changed hands.

Davison says he was never stressed about future
Supercars Supercars

Davison says he was never stressed about future

Will Davison has reiterated that he was never stressed about his Supercars future as a new Dick Johnson Racing deal looks to be a formality.

Full 2022 Adelaide 500 details unveiled
Supercars Supercars

Full 2022 Adelaide 500 details unveiled

The return of the Adelaide 500 has been officially launched including the full undercard, ticket prices and a headline international music act.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.