Previous / KGR confirms Youlden as Sydney sub Next / 2021 Supercars Armor All Sydney SuperNight session times and preview
Supercars News

RACE to control Supercars by Bathurst 1000

By:

The Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises consortium is set to take control of Supercars ahead of next month's season-ending Bathurst 1000.

RACE to control Supercars by Bathurst 1000

It was recently confirmed that the RACE consortium, led by Barclay Nettlefold and involving Australian Racing Group, will purchase the 65 per cent stake in Supercars that has been owned by Archer Capital for the past 11 years.

RACE will also take over the 35 per cent collectively owned by the teams to give it total control of the category.

That will come in return of a fixed income per entry over the next five years, believed to be around $650,000, as well as a one-off $450,000 grant per entry to help teams transition to the new-for-2023 rules.

While the announcement of the sale indicated that the transition of the shareholding will be completed by the end of this year, it appears RACE will take control of Supercars before the end of this season.

The new ownership structure should be in place before the season-ending Bathurst 1000 early next month.

That is in a way fitting, given the six-day 'Super Bathurst' is already being run as a cooperation between Supercars and ARG.

There are still a number of question marks over the split of the shareholding and the make-up of the board, with documents doing the rounds somewhat at odds with information from sources.

What does appear clear is that Nettlefold will head up RACE, while the announcement named ARG and finance firm Henslow as other stakeholders in the consortium.

Another question mark hangs over the future of the Supercars Commission, at least in its current guise.

The sport operates with an eight-person Commission to advise on rule changes, which includes representatives from teams (currently Brad Jones, Barry Ryan, Jamie Whincup and Tim Edwards) as well as management and board members.

However there are whispers that could be scrapped under the new model in favour of a more collective involvement from teams.

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
With Supercars' Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
