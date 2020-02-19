Ranked: The 2020 Supercars liveries

The paint brushes have been working overtime in the weeks leading up to the 2020 Supercars season-opener in Adelaide – which means it's time to name our pre-season livery champion.
Warning: You'll disagree with something on this list. Maybe everything on this list.
Looks are subjective, which is what makes livery launch season a wonderful time to argue with your mates. Some like black wheels, some – like me – hate them. Some want big and bright, others prefer subtle and simply. Some like pineapple on pizza, wait, that's a seperate debate...
Anyway, to celebrate the impending start of the 2020 Supercars I decided, at the severe risk of upsetting some hard-working graphic designers, to rank the liveries based on my personal opinion.
In reverse order, here we go.
#14 Brad Jones Racing
This one just misses the mark in my opinion. The black wheels don't help.
#55 Tickford Racing
This one is just a tough sell. So many considerations in terms of colours and branding, so little racing car. It's never going to be pretty, but it's also hard to miss on track.
#23 Tickford Racing/23Red Racing
This isn't offensive by any stretch of the imagination, but loses points because the white-and-red version was so much better. Black wheels, too.
#4 Brad Jones Racing
Clean and simple, very clear branding, but just lacks a little... something.
#5 Tickford Racing
I'm not sold on the grey. The 2019 Tekno Truck Assist car looked pretty sharp, perhaps that would have been a better direction to go in.
#35 Matt Stone Racing
Busy, but, like the Supercheap car, will definitely stand out.
#8 Brad Jones Racing
This is a tough one to rank. The Mobil look is iconic, but given it's a one-off it's hard to have it too high on the list.
#34 Matt Stone Racing
Black and gold is cool, no doubt about it. But I fear this might not stand out in the pack.
#19/#22 Team Sydney
It's still bizarre how little detail on the Coke deal has been released by the team. But, as simple as it is, it's a cool look.
#20 Team 18
In launch spec, with black wheels, I wasn't sure. But the silver wheels in race trim make a big difference. Would love a little more yellow on the roof.
#97/#88 Triple Eight Race Engineering
I slightly preferred the 2019 version of this look, but by no means a disaster.
#18 Team 18
Big, bold colours. Definitely stands out.
#12/#17 DJR Team Penske
These guys and girls cop a bit of heat for not changing the livery, but to me it's unwarranted. Liveries become iconic through both success and longevity. It's a cool look, long may it continue.
#2/#25 Walkinshaw Andretti United
Probably the most controversial take here. A lot of the social media reaction has been negative, but, for some weird reason, I kinda like these cars. Extra points for looking for consistency despite two sponsors with very different branding.
#3 Brad Jones Racing/Tim Blanchard Racing
The CoolDrive car consistently flies under the radar when it comes to its livery.
#6 Tickford Racing
This thing just looks cool, simple as that. The green grill is a nice touch too. In this very specific case black wheels are forgiven.
#15 Kelly Racing
I'm always a sucker for a Castrol livery. Thumbs up to KR for ditching the black wheels that were on the launch car.
#9/#99 Erebus Motorsport
You could argue it's a little busy, but I just feel like it works. Would have loved the 2019 Bathurst look to be made permanent, though.
#7 Kelly Racing
The champ. Rocketed up the charts when it rolled out on silver rims at The Bend.
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Practice 1
|
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
|
16:25
15:55
|
|Practice 2
|
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
|
14:35
14:05
|
|Practice 3
|
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
|
18:30
18:00
|
|Qualifying 1
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
12:25
11:55
|
|Shootout
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
13:00
12:30
|
|Race 1
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
16:50
16:20
|
|Qualifying 2
|
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
12:20
11:50
|
|Shootout 2
|
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
12:55
12:25
|
|Race 2
|
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
15:50
15:20
|
