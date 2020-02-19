Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Opinion

Ranked: The 2020 Supercars liveries

shares
comments
Ranked: The 2020 Supercars liveries
By:
Feb 19, 2020, 4:03 AM

The paint brushes have been working overtime in the weeks leading up to the 2020 Supercars season-opener in Adelaide – which means it's time to name our pre-season livery champion.

Warning: You'll disagree with something on this list. Maybe everything on this list.

Looks are subjective, which is what makes livery launch season a wonderful time to argue with your mates. Some like black wheels, some – like me – hate them. Some want big and bright, others prefer subtle and simply. Some like pineapple on pizza, wait, that's a seperate debate...

Anyway, to celebrate the impending start of the 2020 Supercars I decided, at the severe risk of upsetting some hard-working graphic designers, to rank the liveries based on my personal opinion.

In reverse order, here we go.

#14 Brad Jones Racing

This one just misses the mark in my opinion. The black wheels don't help.

 

#55 Tickford Racing

This one is just a tough sell. So many considerations in terms of colours and branding, so little racing car. It's never going to be pretty, but it's also hard to miss on track.

 

#23 Tickford Racing/23Red Racing

This isn't offensive by any stretch of the imagination, but loses points because the white-and-red version was so much better. Black wheels, too.

 

#4 Brad Jones Racing

Clean and simple, very clear branding, but just lacks a little... something.

 

#5 Tickford Racing

I'm not sold on the grey. The 2019 Tekno Truck Assist car looked pretty sharp, perhaps that would have been a better direction to go in.

 

#35 Matt Stone Racing

Busy, but, like the Supercheap car, will definitely stand out.

 

#8 Brad Jones Racing

This is a tough one to rank. The Mobil look is iconic, but given it's a one-off it's hard to have it too high on the list.

 

#34 Matt Stone Racing

Black and gold is cool, no doubt about it. But I fear this might not stand out in the pack.

 

#19/#22 Team Sydney

It's still bizarre how little detail on the Coke deal has been released by the team. But, as simple as it is, it's a cool look.

 

#20 Team 18

In launch spec, with black wheels, I wasn't sure. But the silver wheels in race trim make a big difference. Would love a little more yellow on the roof.

 

#97/#88 Triple Eight Race Engineering

I slightly preferred the 2019 version of this look, but by no means a disaster.

 

#18 Team 18

Big, bold colours. Definitely stands out.

 

#12/#17 DJR Team Penske

These guys and girls cop a bit of heat for not changing the livery, but to me it's unwarranted. Liveries become iconic through both success and longevity. It's a cool look, long may it continue.

 

#2/#25 Walkinshaw Andretti United

Probably the most controversial take here. A lot of the social media reaction has been negative, but, for some weird reason, I kinda like these cars. Extra points for looking for consistency despite two sponsors with very different branding.

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
Bryce Follwood, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

#3 Brad Jones Racing/Tim Blanchard Racing

The CoolDrive car consistently flies under the radar when it comes to its livery.

 

#6 Tickford Racing

This thing just looks cool, simple as that. The green grill is a nice touch too. In this very specific case black wheels are forgiven. 

 

#15 Kelly Racing

I'm always a sucker for a Castrol livery. Thumbs up to KR for ditching the black wheels that were on the launch car.

 

#9/#99 Erebus Motorsport

You could argue it's a little busy, but I just feel like it works. Would have loved the 2019 Bathurst look to be made permanent, though.

 

#7 Kelly Racing

The champ. Rocketed up the charts when it rolled out on silver rims at The Bend.

 

Next article
McLaughlin forced to re-auction charity helmet

Previous article

McLaughlin forced to re-auction charity helmet

Next article

Will the 2020 technical rules really shake up Supercars?

Will the 2020 technical rules really shake up Supercars?
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

19 Feb - 23 Feb
Practice 1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
16:25
15:55
Practice 2
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
14:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
18:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
12:25
11:55
Shootout
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
13:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
16:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
12:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
12:55
12:25
Race 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
15:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Ranked: The 2020 Supercars liveries

1h
2
Supercars

Will the 2020 technical rules really shake up Supercars?

14m
3
Formula 1

Tech insight: Can Williams rise again with its new FW43?

4
WTCR

WTCR reverts to two-race weekends for 2020

5
WEC

Why the WEC’s future is now assured with hypercars

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Will the 2020 technical rules really shake up Supercars?
VASC

Will the 2020 technical rules really shake up Supercars?

Ranked: The 2020 Supercars liveries
VASC

Ranked: The 2020 Supercars liveries

McLaughlin forced to re-auction charity helmet
VASC

McLaughlin forced to re-auction charity helmet

Davison tops Supercars pre-season test
VASC

Davison tops Supercars pre-season test

Supercars could expedite Gen3 after Holden exit
VASC

Supercars could expedite Gen3 after Holden exit

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.