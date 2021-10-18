Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Campbell replaces Bamber in KGR's Bathurst line-up
Supercars News

Special reflective livery for Slade Mustang

By:

Tim Slade's Ford Mustang will sport a special reflective livery for the resumption of the Supercars season in Sydney next week.

Special reflective livery for Slade Mustang

The Blanchard Racing Team has struck a single-round naming rights deal with Dayco Australia for the first of four consecutive events at Sydney Motorsport Park.

As part of the deal Slade's Mustang will be wrapped in a special reflective livery, designed to sparkle under SMP's multi-million dollar lighting system.

“In sharing the desire to create a bigger impact for this return day and night Supercars event, the Blanchard Racing Team came up with this outstanding Dayco livery," said Dayco Asia Pacific's Vice President – Aftermarket Arnold Mouw.

"I am sure that it will look great at the event and on television throughout this first of four Supercar racing weekends in Sydney.

“The special reflective Dayco signage and overall change to the look of the CoolDrive Mustang makes this a one-off livery that we hope Supercar fans will like, while also helping to celebrate the resumption of the 2021 championship."

Slade said that the new look adds to the excitement of the season resuming after an unanticipated three-month break.

“We are certainly going to stand out in Sydney – particularly under lights, as this reflective livery design is fantastic," said Slade.

"It is great to have Dayco step up as we finally return to racing, bringing on a new and exciting look for our CoolDrive Mustang.

"It has been a long wait for the fans and I am looking forward to ending the 2021 season as strongly as we can."

The first Sydney SuperNight event will take place between October 29-31, with the first of three sprint races taking place under lights.

shares
comments
Campbell replaces Bamber in KGR's Bathurst line-up

Previous article

Campbell replaces Bamber in KGR's Bathurst line-up
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Goddard announces Matt Stone Racing split
Video Inside
Supercars

Goddard announces Matt Stone Racing split

Paddle shift move now unlikely for Supercars
Video Inside
Supercars

Paddle shift move now unlikely for Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Tim Slade More from
Tim Slade
"Gutted" Slade reflects on rollercoaster return Bathurst
Supercars

"Gutted" Slade reflects on rollercoaster return

Blanchard Racing Team signs ex-Erebus engineer
Supercars

Blanchard Racing Team signs ex-Erebus engineer

Slade returns to Supercars with new team
Supercars

Slade returns to Supercars with new team

Blanchard Racing Team More from
Blanchard Racing Team
Melbourne Supercars teams begin exodus
Video Inside
Supercars

Melbourne Supercars teams begin exodus

Melbourne lockdown leaves Supercars teams in limbo
Supercars

Melbourne lockdown leaves Supercars teams in limbo

Tickford, BRT among potential entry suitors
Supercars

Tickford, BRT among potential entry suitors

Trending Today

Rea: Rossi saying my missed MotoGP shot was a shame "really nice"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rea: Rossi saying my missed MotoGP shot was a shame "really nice"

Evans: "Anything can happen” in Monza WRC title decider
WRC WRC

Evans: "Anything can happen” in Monza WRC title decider

Portugal WRX: Gronholm claims second win, Hansen extends points lead
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Portugal WRX: Gronholm claims second win, Hansen extends points lead

Venue not sorted for New Zealand Supercars round
Supercars Supercars

Venue not sorted for New Zealand Supercars round

Larson locks himself into Championship 4 with Texas Cup win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson locks himself into Championship 4 with Texas Cup win

Mazepin: New chassis has "massively improved" F1 pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: New chassis has "massively improved" F1 pace

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after Spa FP2 crash damage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after Spa FP2 crash damage

Van der Linde apologises to Lawson after Norisring DTM clash
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Van der Linde apologises to Lawson after Norisring DTM clash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020

Latest news

Special reflective livery for Slade Mustang
Supercars Supercars

Special reflective livery for Slade Mustang

Campbell replaces Bamber in KGR's Bathurst line-up
Supercars Supercars

Campbell replaces Bamber in KGR's Bathurst line-up

Goddard announces Matt Stone Racing split
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Goddard announces Matt Stone Racing split

Paddle shift move now unlikely for Supercars
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Paddle shift move now unlikely for Supercars

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.