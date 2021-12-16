Renders of upgraded Queensland Raceway unveiled

Significant upgrades at the ageing Ipswich circuit have been flagged for years, a process that was always likely to be expedited once Tony Quinn took control.

Work has already began on some areas such as the toilet facilities, while these renders point to even bigger changes to pitlane and the paddock.

The renders include proper enclosed garages on pitlane, unlike the current open garages, as well as what look to be corporate facilities and main straight grandstands.

"Those that have attended the venue in the last six weeks will have already seen things changing, between the toilets getting a much-needed renovation to the sandstone blocks for seating in the shade to the new paths and the generally cleaner space we now have," wrote general manager Neil Lewis in an open letter to race fans.

"But I am pleased to say this is nowhere near the end of what’s to come.

"The pictures attached to this post [are] a look into the next six to eight months. Facilities that we can all be proud of and that will establish Queensland Raceway as the premier motorsport venue in Queensland.

"I can't share a whole lot more but let me just say this isn’t the end of it. Track upgrades are in discussion, better lighting and many, many other things are all on the table."

