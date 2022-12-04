Repco extends major Supercars deal

The automotive parts and accessories retailer has held naming rights for both Supercars and the Great Race since the 2021 season.

That initial deal was set to run over five years and cover to the end of the 2025 season.

However a fresh deal has been struck with Supercars that will see the Repco deal run until at least the end of 2028.

The extension of the deal coincides with Repco's 100th anniversary.

“Repco has made a tremendous contribution to Australian and international motorsport over the last 100 years and we are very excited about the next phase of our partnership," said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“The agreement ensures significant investment into the future of Supercars and supports our growth strategy at one of the most exciting times in the history of the sport.

“The extended commitment is in line with Repco’s desire to work with Supercars to improve the fan experience while we usher in a new chapter, with the introduction of racing between the Gen3 Camaro and Mustang.

“Together with Repco, we will continue to grow Supercars and improve the overall experience for fans, participants and volunteers, both at home and at the track.”

“This is testament to the power of Supercars, the world’s leading touring car category, to attract and collaboratively work with some of the largest businesses across Australia and New Zealand.

“We look forward to working with Repco to continually grow Supercars over coming years.”

Repco's investment in Supercars over the past two seasons has included significant fan interaction through on-site activations like the Repco Garage and the pit stop challenge.

“As Repco celebrates our 100th birthday and after such an incredible year of racing, to further extend our future investment and partnership with this sport that we love, is fantastic," said Repco CEO Wayne Bryant.

“The past two years of partnership have provided so much to our team and customers and we look forward to continuing to work with the Supercars team to make this sport even bigger and better for all fans.”