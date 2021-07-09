Repco debuts pitstop challenge in Townsville

The Ultimate Pitstop Experience pits fans against the clock as they simulate a refuelling service on a Ford Mustang Supercar.

Participants need to insert the air spike, change the front and rear tyres, couple the fuel nozzle and then release the spike to complete the stop.

Fans can take part for free with prizes on offer for the fastest times.

The Ultimate Pitstop Experience follows the launch of Repco's The Garage fan area at The Bend earlier this season.

“The crew at Repco are so proud of this new fan initiative. It is such a fitting addition to our at-track activation, ‘The Garage’,” said Repco's Head of Sponsorship Mitch Wiley.

“Leading up to, and during the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship, we have been asking the fans how we can better improve their experience with the sport.

“Overwhelmingly the response has been ‘how can we get closer to the action’?

“The Ultimate Pitstop Experience is as close as you can get to performing a real pitstop. The Garage, the viewing platform and all our family and fan activations are completely free of charge, we want to share our passion for all things Supercars with the fans.”

Repco is also planning demo runs for its Brabham BT19 Formula 1 car at Supercars events later this season.

Repco Ultimate Pitstop Challenge 1 / 4 Photo by: Press Image Repco Ultimate Pitstop Challenge 2 / 4 Photo by: Press Image Repco Ultimate Pitstop Challenge 3 / 4 Photo by: Press Image Repco Ultimate Pitstop Challenge 4 / 4 Photo by: Press Image