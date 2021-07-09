Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace
Supercars / Townsville News

Repco debuts pitstop challenge in Townsville

Repco has unveiled its latest fan activation, a real life pitstop challenge, at this weekend's Supercars round in Townsville.

Repco debuts pitstop challenge in Townsville

The Ultimate Pitstop Experience pits fans against the clock as they simulate a refuelling service on a Ford Mustang Supercar.

Participants need to insert the air spike, change the front and rear tyres, couple the fuel nozzle and then release the spike to complete the stop.

Fans can take part for free with prizes on offer for the fastest times.

The Ultimate Pitstop Experience follows the launch of Repco's The Garage fan area at The Bend earlier this season.

“The crew at Repco are so proud of this new fan initiative. It is such a fitting addition to our at-track activation, ‘The Garage’,” said Repco's Head of Sponsorship Mitch Wiley.

“Leading up to, and during the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship, we have been asking the fans how we can better improve their experience with the sport.

“Overwhelmingly the response has been ‘how can we get closer to the action’?

“The Ultimate Pitstop Experience is as close as you can get to performing a real pitstop. The Garage, the viewing platform and all our family and fan activations are completely free of charge, we want to share our passion for all things Supercars with the fans.”

Repco is also planning demo runs for its Brabham BT19 Formula 1 car at Supercars events later this season.

Repco Ultimate Pitstop Challenge

Repco Ultimate Pitstop Challenge
1/4

Photo by: Press Image

Repco Ultimate Pitstop Challenge

Repco Ultimate Pitstop Challenge
2/4

Photo by: Press Image

Repco Ultimate Pitstop Challenge

Repco Ultimate Pitstop Challenge
3/4

Photo by: Press Image

Repco Ultimate Pitstop Challenge

Repco Ultimate Pitstop Challenge
4/4

Photo by: Press Image

shares
comments
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace

Previous article

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview

2
Supercars

2021 Townsville 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

3
Supercars

Who will replace Jamie Whincup at Triple Eight?

4
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice

6 h
5
Other rally

AvGas in Australia

Latest news
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace
SUPC

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace

1 h
Townsville Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice
SUPC

Townsville Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice

6 h
2021 Townsville 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
SUPC

2021 Townsville 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Jul 8, 2021
2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview
SUPC

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview

Jul 8, 2021
Supercars calendar shake-up beckons
Video Inside
SUPC

Supercars calendar shake-up beckons

Jul 8, 2021
Latest videos
Super2 staying on for second Townsville event 00:50
Supercars
22 h

Super2 staying on for second Townsville event

Supercars calendar shake-up beckons 00:47
Supercars
22 h

Supercars calendar shake-up beckons

Supercars: Townsville double-header announcement looming 02:09
Supercars
Jul 6, 2021

Supercars: Townsville double-header announcement looming

Supercars: Green light for first Townsville event 00:34
Supercars
Jul 2, 2021

Supercars: Green light for first Townsville event

Supercars: Percat signs multi-year BJR deal 00:28
Supercars
Jun 30, 2021

Supercars: Percat signs multi-year BJR deal

Trending Today

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview

2021 Townsville 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 Townsville 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Who will replace Jamie Whincup at Triple Eight?
Supercars Supercars

Who will replace Jamie Whincup at Triple Eight?

Townsville Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice

AvGas in Australia
Other rally Other rally

AvGas in Australia

Quartararo: Replacing Rossi at Yamaha "huge responsibility"
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Replacing Rossi at Yamaha "huge responsibility"

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

F1 upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace

Townsville Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice

2021 Townsville 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 Townsville 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.