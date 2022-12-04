Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Adelaide Supercars: Feeney wins, SVG penalised Next / MSR fined $5000 for flying water canister
Supercars / Adelaide News

Revealed: How van Gisbergen's driverless burnout worked

A missing driving boot is the secret behind the wild driverless burnout that Shane van Gisbergen orchestrated in Adelaide.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Revealed: How van Gisbergen's driverless burnout worked

The Kiwi celebrated his third Supercars title in spectacular style following the final race of the season in the South Australian capital.

Following a frustrating race where he finished seventh thanks to a drive-through, van Gisbergen thrilled the crowd on the home straight with a flamboyant burnout display.

He initially cut donuts around the championship trophy which had been set up on the track.

Then he nosed his Red Bull Holden against the wall and started a standing burnout – which continued even when he got out of the car to go and grab the trophy.

That was despite standing burnouts generally being frowned upon due to the damage they can do to a track surface.

Van Gisbergen then hopped back in the car, which was still spinning its rear wheels, with the trophy and performed several more donuts on his way to the post-race media zone.

 

Van Gisbergen was coy about the driverless part of the celebration when asked post-race, declining to explain how he did it.

However Triple Eight team manager Mark Dutton revealed to Motorsport.com that a missing driving boot when van Gisbergen exited the smoking Commodore was a giveaway.

"I think what he's done, if you study the footage you'll see that he's missing one boot," said Dutton.

"He's taken the boot off and wedged it in there. He did that with some planning with his number one mechanic [Jarrad Farrell].

"They got in there and wedged a boot and checked out some throttle percentage to see if it would work.

"But we didn't pre-brief that one. Shane loves it. He's always pushing the limits and having fun."

When asked about the celebration van Gisbergen said his inspiration was Russell Ingall's iconic efforts when he wrapped up the 2005 series title for Stone Brothers Racing.

Ingall famously hung out the door of his SBR Falcon while performing a burnout at Phillip Island after the final race.

He played down any pre-planning, but did explain that having the trophy out on track had been discussed with Supercars TV boss David Tunnicliffe.

"I just wanted to do something to beat Ingall's skid," said van Gisbergen.

"His skid is the all-time best every, so hopefully it rivalled it. I haven't watched it yet.

"We didn't do anything special for it. The car was normal.

"I asked some friends what I should do. Again, I just wanted to beat Ingall. I knew I wouldn't be allowed, and I'm probably to flexible enough, to sit out of the car like that, but I wanted to come up with something.

"Tunners told me to do some skids around the trophy, but I didn't really want to do that, I was worried about hitting it. He wanted me to hit it because it would be good TV."

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering celebrates

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering celebrates

Photo by: Edge Photographics

shares
comments
Adelaide Supercars: Feeney wins, SVG penalised
Previous article

Adelaide Supercars: Feeney wins, SVG penalised

Next article

MSR fined $5000 for flying water canister

MSR fined $5000 for flying water canister
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
MSR fined $5000 for flying water canister Adelaide
Supercars

MSR fined $5000 for flying water canister

Adelaide Supercars: Feeney wins, SVG penalised Adelaide
Supercars

Adelaide Supercars: Feeney wins, SVG penalised

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

F1 can’t "hide away" from social issues in Middle East countries, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 can’t "hide away" from social issues in Middle East countries, says Wolff

Toto Wolff says Formula 1 cannot “hide away” from tackling social issues in some of the Middle Eastern countries where it races, believing sport can help bring positive change.

Ferrari F1 race winner Patrick Tambay dies aged 73
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari F1 race winner Patrick Tambay dies aged 73

Two-time Formula 1 race winner and Le Mans 24 Hours driver Patrick Tambay has died at the age of 73.

MSR fined $5000 for flying water canister
Supercars Supercars

MSR fined $5000 for flying water canister

Matt Stone Racing copped a $5000 fine for a pitstop incident during today's Supercars race that sent a water canister flying.

Revealed: How van Gisbergen's driverless burnout worked
Supercars Supercars

Revealed: How van Gisbergen's driverless burnout worked

A missing driving boot is the secret behind the wild driverless burnout that Shane van Gisbergen orchestrated in Adelaide.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.