Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds adjusting to "foreign" Mustang

Reynolds adjusting to "foreign" Mustang
By:

David Reynolds says there's a lot to learn about the Kelly Grove Racing Ford Mustang package ahead of the opening round of the 2021 Supercars season.

The seven-time race winner cut his first laps in the KGR Mustang, following his sensational defection from Erebus, at Phillip Island this morning as part of a corporate ride day.

It was first taste of Ford hardware since he left Tickford Racing at the end of 2015, and his first look inside a KGR car since his split with the squad way back in 2011.

According to Reynolds his early impressions are good, although he admits there's a lot to learn as he transitions to a new car built by a new team.

"It's a bit different," he told Motorsport.com. "The Mustang is obviously different, but it's more that it's a different team. They build different parts, things just look and feel different.

"Ergonomically it's a bit different and the whole feel of the car is different to what I'm used to. Everything I look at and touch is new. I see it all from a different perspective.

"There's not a lot of things I can compare right now. But I'll try and bring what I used to know from the old team, and what I liked, over to this car so I feel a bit more at home."

Reynolds added that jumping into a new car exposes how tight the testing restrictions in Supercars are, his pre-season running set to be limited to today's ride day and the Winton pre-season test day on February 16.

After that his next outing will be practice for the opening round of the season at Mount Panorama.

"I'd like a few more test days, just to get my head around it," he added.

"When you jump in it, it all feels very foreign. In my last team I was always in the last one per cent of the grip. In this car, I'm second-guessing everything."

KGR is one of four teams in action at Phillip Island today, Reynolds splitting the running in the #26 entry with freshly-announced Bathurst co-driver Luke Youlden.

Rick Kelly is driving the #7 KGR entry in his new role as the team's test driver.

Tickford Racing and Blanchard Racing Team are both conducting ride days, while Walkinshaw Andretti United has been shaking down a new chassis for Chaz Mostert.

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers David Reynolds
Teams Kelly Grove Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

