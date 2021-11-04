Reynolds benched for Supercars Sydney swing

As first reported by Motorsport.com, a vaccination saga has been unfolding in the Supercars paddock since late last week.

It has since been confirmed by Kelly Grove Racing that Reynolds is the driver at the centre of the controversy.

It's believed Reynolds entered New South Wales from Victoria without being vaccinated via an exemption for the vaccine.

However questions were quickly raised over the validity of the exemption, with an investigation delayed until the first weekend of racing at SMP was finished.

The outcome of the investigation didn't satisfy health officials and he has subsequently been benched for the remainder of the four-round SMP swing.

He has since had his first dose of the vaccine, which could pave the way for a return at the Bathurst 1000.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Supercars has staged all of its events in accordance with applicable state and territory Government health requirements,” a Kelly Grove Racing statement read.

“This remains the case and will not change. In accordance with NSW Health Orders, in order to attend and compete at last weekend’s Bunnings Trade Sydney Super Night and the next three rounds of the Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park, all Supercars attendees and drivers must either be fully vaccinated with accepted COVID-19 vaccines or be exempt from vaccination.

“It is on this basis that the venue has an exemption to host up to 10,000 people per day. In the last week, NSW health authorities, working closely with Supercars, Kelly Grove Racing and David Reynolds have carefully considered a vaccination exemption presented by David and have concluded that David is not exempt from receiving the vaccine.

“With NSW health authorities having reached this conclusion, David has had his first vaccine shot administered and has scheduled his second vaccine shot. While waiting for his second vaccine shot, however, David is not able to compete at the three upcoming Sydney Motorsport Park rounds of the 2021 Supercars Championship.

“Once fully vaccinated, as scheduled, David could be eligible to drive in the Repco Bathurst 1000. David says that he is bitterly disappointed to be missing the next three races at Sydney Motorsport Park, but respects the decision and is happy to continue to comply with health orders.”

Reynolds added: "I'm shattered to be missing the next three Supercars events, but I understand and respect the health guidelines.

"I want to thank Kelly Grove Racing and all of our fans and sponsors for their support, and I can't wait to get back behind the wheel at Bathurst."

The shock news has left KGR scrambling for a replacement for the rest of the Sydney swing starting from this weekend's second Sydney SuperNight event.

Reynolds' Bathurst 1000 partner Luke Youlden has been touted as a potential short-term replacement as has former team co-owner Rick Kelly.