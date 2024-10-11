All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Supercars Bathurst 1000

Reynolds "bitten bad" with Bathurst qualifying crash

David Reynolds remained upbeat in spite of a huge crash during qualifying for this weekend's Bathurst 1000

Upd:
David Reynolds, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

David Reynolds, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

2017 Bathurst winner, David Reynolds, was fifth during the opening laps of the 40-minute qualifying session at Mount Panorama when he lost control of the Team18 Chevrolet Camaro, crunching into the concrete wall at The Esses with 23 minutes remaining.

As a result, he lost his best qualifying lap and dropped out of contention for Saturday's Top 10 Shootout. By the end of the session, he had dropped to 21st.

Reynolds immediately let his team know he was unhurt and later explained the cause of the crash to the Supercars broadcaster.

“I was pushing really hard, the car was getting better," he said. "I probably shouldn’t have stayed up for that second lap because the car was starting to go away and everything gets a bit more skatey.

“I should have put the next set on and gone but I was probably pushing too hard for the conditions and got bitten bad.”

Confirming his condition, Reynolds added: “I’m fine, more than fine. I’m actually just really angry that it happened. But we’re pushing the limits and every now and again that happens.

Reynolds's crash comes 24 hours after his co-driver Warren Luff - who works as a stunt driver - pirouetted the car at the same section of track while only scratching the car.

David Reynolds, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

David Reynolds, Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

“Obviously, I’m not as skilled as Luffy – he saved it yesterday and I crashed," Reynolds joked.

Watching from the garage while his team-mate completed the qualifying session, Luff aid of the incident: “He got a little bit offline and when he took the kerb up the top, it just got a bit of an awkward bounce and, unfortunately, he was just a bit of a passenger.

“Not ideal, but that’s Bathurst. The boys will get stuck in tonight and I’m sure we’ll turn the car around and will have a quick car on Sunday.”

Qualifying came to an end when Shell V-Power Racing driver Will Davison became the latest driver to be bitten by The Dipper - damaging all four corners of his Ford Mustang. 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article GEN3 Toyota 'Supracar' displayed at Bathurst
Next article Payne fastest in dramatic Bathurst 1000 qualifying

Top Comments

Latest news

The multi-faceted improvements that have allowed McLaren to challenge Red Bull

The multi-faceted improvements that have allowed McLaren to challenge Red Bull

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
The multi-faceted improvements that have allowed McLaren to challenge Red Bull
The 30-year reunion that brings Barrichello back to his F1 happy hunting ground

The 30-year reunion that brings Barrichello back to his F1 happy hunting ground

F1 Formula 1
The 30-year reunion that brings Barrichello back to his F1 happy hunting ground
Explained: How the Haas-Toyota F1 alliance is actually going to work

Explained: How the Haas-Toyota F1 alliance is actually going to work

F1 Formula 1
Explained: How the Haas-Toyota F1 alliance is actually going to work
Benched Katsuta sets goals for WRC return at Central European Rally

Benched Katsuta sets goals for WRC return at Central European Rally

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally
Benched Katsuta sets goals for WRC return at Central European Rally

Prime

Discover prime content
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia