Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Adelaide / Breaking news

Reynolds 'gutted and depressed' after teammate clash

shares
comments
Reynolds 'gutted and depressed' after teammate clash
By:
Feb 24, 2020, 2:25 AM

David Reynolds says he was left feeling "gutted" and depressed after clashing with teammate Anton De Pasquale on the first lap of yesterday's Supercars race in Adelaide.

The Erebus pair came to blows on the opening lap of yesterday's second race of the season, Reynolds lunging Mark Winterbottom at Turn 9 only to find De Pasquale at the apex.

The contact sent De Pasquale into a spin, Scott Pye then clattering into the #99 Erebus Holden moments later to take both himself and the Erebus Holden out of the race.

Reynolds was able to continue, finishing eighth despite earning a drive-through penalty for the De Pasquale contact.

He says he was 'gutted and depressed' throughout the 250-kilometre encounter though, and apologised to De Pasquale straight after the race.

"The problem is it happened on Lap 1 and you carry that guilt for 78 laps until you come back and see everyone and get some solace," said Reynolds.

"You feel gutted, you feel depressed [in the car]. It’s not until you see everyone again and smooth it over again that you get some sort of peace.

"I’d much rather ruin someone else’s day than someone in my own team. At the end of the day we’re a team, we’ve got two cars, it makes it 10 times worse.

"Myself and Anton have been racing hard as teammates for two years and we haven’t touched doors or anything. You’re always going to crash into someone, it’s just unfortunate it was him.

"Anton was cool about it. He’s got his emotions in check, he understands racing, he always sees the bigger picture. He’s got his head screwed on."

 

Reynolds added that he felt in control of his car throughout the incident, but having Winterbottom in the middle meant here was no way De Pasquale could have seen him coming.

"I got a run on Winterbottom out of Turn 8, tried to pass him at Turn 9 and I saw Anton turn in," explained Reynolds. "I was like ‘oh no, this isn’t going to go well’.

"Mark saw me trying to pass and kept trying to drive me into the inside wall, which makes Turn 9 more acute, so I had to make more of a ‘V’ to get around it.

"I was in control of my car, I was just going too fast and just tagged the back of him.

"It wasn’t a big hit, it was just wrong place, wrong time."

Related video

Next article
Supercars drivers joke about cheeky "Uber" stunt

Previous article

Supercars drivers joke about cheeky "Uber" stunt
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Adelaide
Drivers David Reynolds , Anton De Pasquale
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

19 Feb - 23 Feb
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
00:25
15:55
Practice 2
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
22:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
02:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
20:25
11:55
Shootout
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
21:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
00:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:55
12:25
Race 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
23:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars drivers joke about cheeky "Uber" stunt

2
Formula 1

Tech analysis: Red Bull goes own way with new suspension idea

3
WEC

Austin WEC: Rebellion eases to dominant victory

2h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes questions Ferrari’s downbeat F1 testing assessment

5
Supercars

Reynolds 'gutted and depressed' after teammate clash

39m

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Reynolds 'gutted and depressed' after teammate clash
VASC

Reynolds 'gutted and depressed' after teammate clash

Supercars drivers joke about cheeky "Uber" stunt
VASC

Supercars drivers joke about cheeky "Uber" stunt

Triple Eight details van Gisbergen failure
VASC

Triple Eight details van Gisbergen failure

Supercars duo fined for missing pre-race national anthem
VASC

Supercars duo fined for missing pre-race national anthem

Adelaide 500: Van Gisbergen drama helps McLaughlin to victory
VASC

Adelaide 500: Van Gisbergen drama helps McLaughlin to victory

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.