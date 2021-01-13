Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday

The two-car Ford squad made its first big announcement of the year this morning, confirming a significant investment from the Grove Group.

That's set to be followed on Saturday by the unveiling of Reynolds alongside Andre Heimgartner.

We'll also get a first look at the Penrite-backed Ford Mustang Reynolds will race this year, the Australian oil company having followed the Bathurst 1000 winner from Erebus to KGR.

That was teased as part of today's ownership announcement, Todd Kelly, Stephen Grove and Brenton Grove pictured kneeling in front of a car featuring hints of Penrite's black and red (see below).

The Reynolds announcement will come almost exactly a month after confirmation of his exit from Erebus, just a single year into a decade-long deal.

That followed a tough 2020 that took its toll on the relationship between Reynolds and Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.

The Kelly deal has long been the worst-kept secret in Supercars, speculation of the move first rearing its head well before last season was finished.

Interestingly, it's not the first time Reynolds and the Kellys have navigated a tricky contractual situation. Reynolds spent the 2011 season driving for KR, before breaking contract to join Ford Performance Racing in 2012.

Once the Reynolds deal is confirmed, there will be just one spot left on the 2021 Supercars grid – the second Team Sydney seat alongside Fabian Coulthard.