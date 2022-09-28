Reynolds signs new Grove Racing deal

The 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner, in the second year of an initial two-year deal, has long been expected to stay at the Ford squad for 2023 and beyond.

That has now been made official, the team confirming today that Reynolds will lead the team into the Gen3 era.

Grove Racing also officially confirmed that Reynolds will be joined in the line-up by Kiwi teenager Matt Payne.

“I’m really happy to have the next stage of my career locked in, I really feel like we’re moving in the right direction together ahead of Gen3 and we’re all on the same page as a team as we continue to grow,” said Reynolds.

“We’ve had some strong results this year and we can continue to get better. It’ll be a good challenge having Matt join us full-time, he’s been quick in everything he’s raced so I hope we push each other and ultimately move the team forward.”

Payne has long been considered a lock for the second GR seat, with team owner Stephen Grove saying as much publicly on several occasions.

The 19-year-old will step into the seat being vacated by the retiring Lee Holdsworth.

Confirmation of Payne's 2023 deal comes right before he makes his main game Supercars debut alongside Holdsworth at the Bathurst 1000.

“It’s a nice feeling to announce this prior to heading to Mount Panorama for my first Bathurst 1000," said Payne.

"I would like to thank the whole Grove Group especially Steve, Brenton and Tania for placing so much belief in my ability from a very early stage in my racing career, and to my personal crew for making it all fall into place so early on.

“I feel ready for Supercars and the learning process that goes with it. Grove Racing is a team that has enormous potential and plenty of upside to succeed.

“The new Gen3 era is going to be exciting, and I can’t wait to hit the track next year but first is Bathurst – Lee and I have a job to do there, as well as my Super2 campaign, which we are still in with a shot of winning in our first year.”

Grove Racing team principal David Cauchi said Reynolds and Payne will complement each other as teammates.

“Our driver line-up next year provides us with a good mix of youth and experience," explained Cauchi.

"Dave has been a real leader for us and has shown everyone this year that he can be at the pointy end when he has the right car to work with, so we’re glad to extend our relationship with him.

“Matt has been a part of the Grove Junior Team and will be the first driver to come through that programme and graduate to a main series seat. He has shown his ability in our Super2 car this year, and it will be exciting to see a fast rookie in the Supercars Championship.

“With the change to Gen3 cars and regulations in 2023, everyone will be adapting and learning a new car, so it will be a challenge for all drivers and teams.”