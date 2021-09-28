Reynolds cuts Supercars, Excel laps at Winton

The Supercars race winner has spent the past two days at Winton with his Kelly Grove Racing squad as part of an evaluation run in a Nissan Supercar for rookie Matt Payne.

But it's not just Payne who's been getting laps, Reynolds enjoying plenty of running across a number of different cars.

He's spent today lapping the rural Victorian circuit in his Penrite-backed Ford Mustang Supercar, as well as team boss Stephen Grove's Porsche GT3 R and a Hyundai Excel owned by Todd Kelly and raced by his teenage son Mason.

For Reynolds the test has been a welcome return to the track, after more than two months stuck on the couch due to the pandemic-induced break in the Supercars season.

He's also spent most of that break in lockdown, restricted to no more than five kilometres of his house, thanks to the ongoing outbreak in his home city of Melbourne.

"It took a lap or two for my brain to flick into gear, but that's not much. I've been doing this job for that long!," Reynolds told Motorsport.com.

"But it's good to be back. I've been sitting on the couch for too long, contemplating life. As a race driver, you just look forward to the next race. As long as you've got the next test day or race to think about, you have some guidance in your life.

"But before this test there was nothing, I was rolling around in limbo.

"To do anything anymore feels like a privilege, which is stupid. To get out of your five-kay radius, hang out with your race team and do what you love to do, it's pretty cool.

"Today I drove the Mustang, the GT3 R – which was a cool experience, it's one of the coolest cars I've ever driven – and I drove Mason Kelly's Hyundai Excel. Which was... different.

"Mason was like a second faster than me, so I've got to go back out and do a better job."

Asked to expand on what made the Porsche GT car so enjoyable, Reynolds said: "Grip. It's just easy not drive.

"It's a gentleman's car; paddle shift, ABS... you can't make many mistakes. In a Supercar all you're doing is trying to fix your mistakes."

The Supercars season is set to resume at Sydney Motorsport Park at the end of October.