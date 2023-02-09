Ricciardo drives Supercars Mustang
Daniel Riccardo has turned laps in a Gen2-spec Ford Mustang Supercar as part of a visit to Ford HQ in Michigan.
The eight-time grand prix winner is now linked to Ford through the carmaker's recently-announced deal with Red Bull Racing.
As part of his third driver duties Ricciardo spent the day at Ford's HQ where he sampled a number of cars on Ford's test track.
Among them was a DJR Team Penske-built Gen2 Ford Mustang Supercar which is based at Ford HQ and often driven by Ford CEO Jim Farley in demonstration runs.
"I've driven pretty much every Ford under the sun and just got out of this bad boy right here," said Ricciardo in a social media video for Ford Performance.
"Bit of Aussie in me. A little bit of a V8 Supercars here in Michigan – which is far from home, but I felt at home at in it.
"It was a lot of fun. A big thanks to Ford for having me out here."
This was the third time Ricciardo has sampled an Aussie V8 racer, following earlier outings in Triple Eight's unique Sandman Supercar at Sandown back in first stint as a Red Bull driver, and laps in Rick Kelly's Nissan Altima at Calder during his time at Renault.
It is also the latest instance of a Formula 1 driver in a Supercar after Fernando Alonso drove a Tickford Mustang, and Sergio Perez a Triple Eight Commodore, at Albert Park during the Australian Grand Prix weekend last year.
Latest news
Feeney predicts "crazy" Supercars opener
Feeney predicts "crazy" Supercars opener Feeney predicts "crazy" Supercars opener
Reynolds unsure on Gen3 raceability
Reynolds unsure on Gen3 raceability Reynolds unsure on Gen3 raceability
Bargwanna to race TCR in Europe
Bargwanna to race TCR in Europe Bargwanna to race TCR in Europe
Ricciardo drives Supercars Mustang
Ricciardo drives Supercars Mustang Ricciardo drives Supercars Mustang
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.