Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Brown hints at Ricciardo/Norris Bathurst 1000 bid

shares
comments
Brown hints at Ricciardo/Norris Bathurst 1000 bid
By:
May 26, 2020, 6:47 AM

Calendars will dictate if Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris make a sensational Bathurst 1000 start in the future, says McLaren boss Zak Brown.

Brown, a part-owner of the Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars squad, has thrown his support behind the idea of the two F1 aces teaming up for a wildcard tilt at Bathurst in a WAU Holden once Ricciardo joins McLaren.

The determining factor, according to Brown, will be the Formula 1 and Supercars calendars, with the Bathurst 1000 and Japanese Grand Prix traditionally falling on the same weekend.

“I think they’d both love to do it,” Brown told Supercars Sidetracked.

“And I think people now know I’m a little bit different than most of the team bosses in F1, as I like to see our drivers go out and give it a go at Daytona or Le Mans, things of that nature.

“I think it’ll just come down to schedule and whether they can fit it in the schedule. Bathurst, historically, conflicts with Japan – that's why sometimes I'm there and sometimes I'm not.

“I’d love to see them do it there."

WAU has a recent history with Bathurst wildcards, IndyCar stars Alexander Rossi and James Hinchliffe having teamed up in a third Commodore for last year's Great Race.

It's not the first whisper of a McLaren-themed Bathurst entry either, with Fernando Alonso having expressed interest in a Mount Panorama start in the past.

There is also scope for some pre-Bathurst practice in Europe, Brown the proud owner of a Bathurst-winning Holden Racing Team Commodore, which Norris has already said he wants to drive.

The 20-year-old certainly has plenty of virtual Supercars experience, thanks to a three-week run as a wildcard entry in the category's official Eseries.

Ricciardo, meanwhile, has some real-world Supercars experience, the West Aussie sampling Rick Kelly's Nissan Altima as part of a Castrol promo ahead of the 2019 Australian Grand Prix.

He flagged his very real interest in one day racing in the Bathurst 1000 as soon as he jumped out of the car.

Next article
Norris ends Supercars wildcard streak

Previous article

Norris ends Supercars wildcard streak
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Formula 1
Drivers Lando Norris , Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams McLaren Shop Now , Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Supercars

Brown hints at Ricciardo/Norris Bathurst 1000 bid

1h
2
TCR Australia

Revised 2020 TCR Australia, S5000 calendar revealed

3h
3
MotoGP

Top 10: Most controversial races in MotoGP

4
Esports

Why real racers face a tough time against pro sim drivers

Latest videos

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Latest news

Brown hints at Ricciardo/Norris Bathurst 1000 bid
VASC

Brown hints at Ricciardo/Norris Bathurst 1000 bid

Norris ends Supercars wildcard streak
eSpt

Norris ends Supercars wildcard streak

Spa, Phillip Island leading Supercars fan vote
eSpt

Spa, Phillip Island leading Supercars fan vote

Winton planning significant circuit changes
VASC

Winton planning significant circuit changes

McLaughlin apologises to Smith for "d**khead", "can't drive" banter
VASC

McLaughlin apologises to Smith for "d**khead", "can't drive" banter

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.