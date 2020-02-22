Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars rookie to do community service for missing photo shoot

shares
comments
Supercars rookie to do community service for missing photo shoot
By:
Feb 22, 2020, 9:26 AM

Supercars rookie Jack Smith has been ordered to complete 'public interest' work and slapped with a $2000 suspended fine for missing the pre-season photo in Adelaide.

The Brad Jones Racing youngster was the only of the 25 drivers not present for yesterday's obligatory pre-season photo on the front straight at the Adelaide circuit.

Having failed to offer officials a "reasonable excuse" for his absence, Smith has been hit with an order to complete five hours of "work of public interest".

An hour of the community service will be spent in race control during a Super2 session, while Supercars media manager Paul Glover will be responsible for deciding the balance.

Smith has also been hit with a $2000 fine, all of which us suspended until December 31 this year.

"The deputy race director conducted an investigation following a report from the Supercars media manager that the driver of car# 4, Jack Smith, failed to attend the driver photo session on Friday 21 February 2020, in breach of Rule E8.1.3, the event supplementary regulations and the promotional schedule," read the stewards report.

"The driver having admitted to the breach and acknowledging that there was no reasonable excuse for his non-attendance, the stewards imposed a penalty on Jack Smith of a fine in the sum of $2,000, all of which is suspended until 31 December 2020, and an obligation to perform five hours of work of public interest prior to 30 June 2020.

"Such work will include one hour in race control during a Dunlop Super2 session and the balance to be at the direction and supervision of the Supercars Media Manager."

Smith ran afoul of race officials during today's opener in Adelaide too, copping a drive-through penalty for ignoring blue flags.

He's come under fire as a back marker before, a number of drivers criticising him for taking too long to move over while racing as a wildcard in Tasmania last year

Next article
Adelaide 500: Whincup beats McLaughlin in opener

Previous article

Adelaide 500: Whincup beats McLaughlin in opener
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Jack Smith
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

19 Feb - 23 Feb
Qualifying 2 Starts in
15 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
00:25
15:55
Practice 2
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
22:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
02:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
20:25
11:55
Shootout
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
21:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
00:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:55
12:25
Race 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
23:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

DAS could fall foul of F1's parc ferme regulations

15m
2
Supercars

Supercars rookie to do community service for missing photo shoot

33m
3
Supercars

Adelaide 500: Whincup beats McLaughlin in opener

2h
4
WEC

Toyota rules out LMDh after Aston Martin withdrawal

5
Supercars

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Supercars rookie to do community service for missing photo shoot
VASC

Supercars rookie to do community service for missing photo shoot

Adelaide 500: Whincup beats McLaughlin in opener
VASC

Adelaide 500: Whincup beats McLaughlin in opener

Reynolds almost aborted smokey Shootout lap
VASC

Reynolds almost aborted smokey Shootout lap

Adelaide 500: Whincup edges smoking Reynolds to pole
VASC

Adelaide 500: Whincup edges smoking Reynolds to pole

Supercars could drop Thursday session in Adelaide
VASC

Supercars could drop Thursday session in Adelaide

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.