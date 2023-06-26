Supercars heavyweight launches $1 million charity

The well-known former team boss recently launched the Worthy Causes fund which will work with the likes of the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia and Camp Quality.

He has put $1 million into the fund and is now calling on race fans to donate more, as well as pledging to match any donations.

The first initiative for Worthy Causes is centred on 42-year-old journalist Will McDonald, who achieved his dream of completing an Ironman event three years after beginning treatment for aggressive prostate cancer.

"Prostate cancer is the most diagnosed form of cancer in Australia, with 66 men and their families receiving the life-changing news every day," said Story.

"Motorsport is a great platform to raise awareness. A simple PSA blood test can save lives, just as the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia's groundbreaking research and advocacy does as well. Their support services are second to none.

"Will McDonald's is a phenomenal story. A well known journo and father, he's a fighter and an inspiration. Diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer at just 42 years old, he committed to his treatment, in no small way motivated to push through it to achieve his dream of completing an Ironman.

"Three years from his diagnosis, he did just that! It's pretty incredible and an inspiration to anyone fighting cancer, something we all know doesn't discriminate.

"Prostate cancer is hardly an old man's disease, as Will's journey demonstrates. But through research, like that funded by the PCFA, survival rates have lifted to 95 per cent.

"I know that times are tough right now, but if you can, please make a tax deductible donation to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia. Whatever you give, I'll match it!"

The former DJR team principal, and now non-executive chairman, is no stranger to charitable work and has been an ambassador for the PCFA, along with racing legend Dick Johnson and Ford Supercars engine builder Rob Herrod since 2021.

Last year Story was made a Member of the Order of Australia, largely based on his charitable work.

Donations to Worthy Causes can be made through the official PCFA website.