Safety Car start for Supercars finale due to fires

The series has hit a stumbling block with its new Gen3 cars in Melbourne with two Ford Mustangs suffering engine fires.

The first was Nick Percat's Walkinshaw entry on Friday, before James Courtney's Tickford car went up in flames on Saturday evening.

The second fire prompted a crisis meeting for the Technical Working Group last night to determine what was causing the fires.

The suspicion from the affected cars was that it was an electrical issue, something Supercars was initially reluctant to accept and pointed to oil tank levels and catch cans.

The outcome from the TWG meeting is that as part of a risk mitigation strategy, today's race will start in single file behind the safety car.

That is over fears that increased temperatures and vapour build-up during standing starts are contributing to the issue.

Other technical changes have been made to the cars, including the removal of the BF1 tyre pressure monitors system sensor.

That is what Walkinshaw Andretti United has determined as the prime suspect for the ignition after rebuilding Percat's car.

The breathing in and out of the catch can has also been altered to further alleviate concerns over vapour build-up.

"Following yesterday’s race at the Beaurepaires Melbourne SuperSprint, Supercars convened its Gen3 Technical Working Group and consulted with key stakeholders, including Motorsport Australia and the Supercars team officials and owners," said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

"Following those discussions, Supercars has now put in place a risk mitigation plan for today’s race.

"As part of the plan, Supercars has determined that today’s race will commence under safety car with all cars to begin in single-file formation.

"As always, the safety of our drivers, team personnel and marshals is paramount to Supercars.

"In consultation with the Supercars Commission, Supercars and the Gen3 technical working group will conduct a further review into this weekend’s incidents over the coming weeks and in advance of the Perth SuperSprint."