Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 fields set
The fields for the two Supercars endurance races, the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000, are now set.
The final pieces of the enduro puzzle were locked into place today with Blanchard Racing Team confirming its two-car programme.
Tim Blanchard will partner Todd Hazelwood in the main BRT entry while a second Mustang will be driven by Aaron Love and Jake Kostecki at the two long-distance races.
The BRT entries will be two of 27 cars on the expanded grid for the revival of the Sandown 500.
The 25 regular entries will be joined by two wildcards, the BRT entry and the Supercheap Auto-backed Triple Eight wildcard for Zane Goddard and Craig Lowndes.
There will then be 28 cars on the grid for the Bathurst 1000 with Dick Johnson Racing running a third Shell-backed Mustang for Simona de Silvestro and Kai Allen.
There are 12 pairings carrying over from Bathurst last year, including an unchanged, four-car lineup at Brad Jones Racing.
Cam Waters and James Moffat will continue their successful partnership, while the main DJR entries and the two Erebus cars are also unchanged.
Michael Caruso returns to Team 18 and Mark Winterbottom, Dylan O'Keeffe will partner James Golding again at PremiAir Racing, and Jamie Whincup will join Broc Feeney.
The only pairings not formally confirmed at those at Grove Racing, however it's firmly believed that high-profile signing (and reigning Bathurst 1000 winner) Garth Tander will partner David Reynolds.
That will leave European import Kevin Estre alongside rookie Matt Payne.
2023 Supercars endurance line-up
|#
|Team
|Primary Driver
|Co-driver
|Manufacturer
|2
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Nick Percat
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford
|25
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Chaz Mostert
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford
|3
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Todd Hazelwood
|Tim Blanchard
|Ford
|TBD
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Aaron Love
|Jake Kostecki
|Ford
|4
|Brad Jones Racing
|Jack Smith
|Jaxon Evans
|Chevrolet
|8
|Brad Jones Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Dale Wood
|Chevrolet
|14
|Brad Jones Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Dean Fiore
|Chevrolet
|96
|Brad Jones Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Jordan Boys
|Chevrolet
|5
|Tickford Racing
|James Courtney
|Zak Best
|Ford
|6
|Tickford Racing
|Cameron Waters
|James Moffat
|Ford
|55
|Tickford Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Garry Jacobson
|Ford
|56
|Tickford Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Tyler Everingham
|Ford
|9
|Erebus Motorsport
|Will Brown
|Jack Perkins
|Chevrolet
|99
|Erebus Motorsport
|Brodie Kostecki
|David Russell
|Chevrolet
|11
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Anton De Pasquale
|Tony D’Alberto
|Ford
|17
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Will Davison
|Alex Davison
|Ford
|98
|Dick Johnson Racing*
|Simona de Silvestro
|Kai Allen
|Ford
|18
|Team 18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Michael Caruso
|Chevrolet
|20
|Team 18
|Scott Pye
|Warren Luff
|Chevrolet
|19
|Grove Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Kevin Estre
|Ford
|26
|Grove Racing
|David Reynolds
|Garth Tander
|Ford
|23
|PremiAir Racing
|Tim Slade
|Jonathon Webb
|Chevrolet
|31
|PremiAir Racing
|James Golding
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Chevrolet
|34
|Matt Stone Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Jayden Ojeda
|Chevrolet
|35
|Matt Stone Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Jaylyn Robotham
|Chevrolet
|88
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Broc Feeney
|Jamie Whincup
|Chevrolet
|97
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Richie Stanaway
|Chevrolet
|888
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Zane Goddard
|Craig Lowndes
|Chevrolet
* Bathurst 1000 only
