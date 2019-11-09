Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Sandown / Practice report

Sandown 500: Pye tops warm-up

shares
comments
Sandown 500: Pye tops warm-up
By:
Nov 9, 2019, 11:34 PM

Scott Pye topped the morning warm-up ahead of the 2019 Sandown 500.

With race runs and driver changes the focus of the 20-minute session, there wasn't much in the way of movement at the top of the times.

Lee Holdsworth set the early pace with a 1m08.366s, Anton De Pasquale then lowing the benchmark slightly with a 1m08.239s just after the 10-minute mark.

Scott McLaughlin then went quicker with three minutes to go, the Penske driver banking a 1m08.221s, before Pye set his session-topping 1m08.190s just a few seconds later.

“It’s a little bit more relaxed than the Bathurst [warm-up],” said Pye, who will start the race from down in 23rd.

“It’s so easy at Bathurst to stick it in the fence. Around here you can give it a bit of a crack, so we had some fun.

“Yesterday, wrong tyre choice and the balance was way off, so we’ve got a lot of work to do today.

“That was important for us that session, see what car speed we’ve got.

“We’ve really got to make sure we’ve got a good car under brakes because we’ve got plenty of overtaking we need to do today.”

Nick Percat ended up fifth, despite co-driver Tim Blanchard going off at the Turn 2/3 complex, followed by James Moffat and David Reynolds.

Fabian Coulthard was eighth, James Courtney ninth and Tim Slade in 10th.

Neither Triple Eight car was in the Top 10, Shane van Gisbergen just 12th quickest while the pole-sitting Jamie Whincup/Craig Lowndes car was 16th.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 2 Australia Scott Pye
Australia Warren Luff
1'08.190
2 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
France Alexandre Prémat
1'08.221 0.030 0.030
3 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Will Brown
1'08.239 0.049 0.018
4 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Thomas Randle
1'08.366 0.175 0.126
5 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Tim Blanchard
1'08.426 0.235 0.059
6 55 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat
1'08.436 0.245 0.010
7 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden
1'08.486 0.295 0.050
8 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Tony D'Alberto
1'08.515 0.324 0.028
9 22 Australia James Courtney
Jack Perkins
1'08.517 0.326 0.002
10 14 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Ash Walsh
1'08.522 0.331 0.005
View full results
Next article
De Pasquale penalty was wrong, admits Supercars DSA

Previous article

De Pasquale penalty was wrong, admits Supercars DSA

Next article

McLaughlin stripped of Bathurst pole for engine breach

McLaughlin stripped of Bathurst pole for engine breach
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sandown
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Practice 1 Starts in
07 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
19:30
11:30
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
23:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
18:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
21:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
19:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
21:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
00:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

1h
2
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

3
WRC

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason

4
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Latest videos

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Latest news

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed
VASC

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell
VASC

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400
VASC

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2
VASC

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely
VASC

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.