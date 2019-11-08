Sign in
Sandown 500

Sandown 500: Reynolds breaks lap record in practice

Sandown 500: Reynolds breaks lap record in practice
By:
Nov 8, 2019, 2:41 AM

David Reynolds set a new Supercars lap record during practice for Sunday's Sandown 500.

Resurfacing work was always going to leave Jamie Whincup's existing record, a 1m07.838s, under threat, Garth Tander getting within a couple of tenths during this morning's co-driver session.

Reynolds then lowered the benchmark in the first primary driver practice session, the Erebus star now the record holder with a 1m07.777s.

He's not expecting to have it for long, though, Reynolds hinting that he didn't run green tyres during that 30-minute hit-out.

“That’s good, I wonder how long it’s going to last?" said Reynolds.

"Until people start putting new tyres on, who knows where everyone’s at?

“Obviously with the resurfacing around the track, it’s very, very grippy, in some spots, not all – so it’s going to be interesting.”

Anton De Pasquale made it an Erebus one-two in that session, just 0.11s behind his teammate, followed by Scott McLaughlin.

Chaz Mostert was fourth quickest despite ending the session in the Turn 9 gravel, teammate Lee Holdsworth fifth and Shane van Gisbergen best of the Triple Eight cars in sixth.

Practice 1

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander
1'08.036
2 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Bryce Fullwood
1'08.092 0.056 0.056
3 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Australia Dale Wood
1'08.100 0.064 0.008
4 2 Australia Scott Pye
Australia Warren Luff
1'08.132 0.096 0.031
5 22 Australia James Courtney
Jack Perkins
1'08.185 0.149 0.053
6 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Tony D'Alberto
1'08.234 0.198 0.048
7 55 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat
1'08.372 0.336 0.138
8 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden
1'08.442 0.406 0.070
9 3 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia Dean Fiore
1'08.444 0.408 0.002
10 23 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison
1'08.450 0.414 0.006
Practice 2

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden
1'07.777
2 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Will Brown
1'07.891 0.113 0.113
3 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
France Alexandre Prémat
1'07.998 0.220 0.107
4 55 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat
1'08.053 0.275 0.055
5 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Thomas Randle
1'08.070 0.292 0.016
6 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander
1'08.133 0.355 0.063
7 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
New Zealand Steven Richards
1'08.254 0.476 0.120
8 23 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison
1'08.261 0.483 0.007
9 888 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes
1'08.271 0.493 0.010
10 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Bryce Fullwood
1'08.281 0.503 0.010
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sandown
Drivers David Reynolds
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

