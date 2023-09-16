Sandown Supercars: Feeney closes out practice on top

Feeney piloted the #88 Red Bull Camaro throughout the half-hour session, with co-driver Jamie Whincup remaining on the sidelines.

He set the early pace with a 1m08.952s before being shuffled down the order as several others switched their focus to qualifying prep.

Feeney then switched to a qualifying sim of his own at the end of the session, jumping back to the top with a 1m08.583s.

"At the end of the day you want to qualify good, but the big goal is the race," said Feeney.

"I think what we're looking for will overall help out race set-up, but for sure, at the end I had a crack to see what it's going to be like on a green tyre.

"I think we're good. Obviously some other guys are doing longer runs than we have, so we'll have a look at that."

Will Brown ended up second fastest thanks to a 1m08.738s at the end of the session, after taking over his Erebus entry from co-driver Jack Perkins.

Tim Slade was third fastest in his PremiAir Camaro, while it was a better showing for some of the Fords with Mustangs in positions fourth-to-sixth.

The best of them was Cam Waters ahead of Tickford teammate Tom Randle and Grove Racing's Garth Tander.

James Golding was seventh in what was a solid overall showing for PremiAir Racing, while an early time from Richie Stanaway saw the #97 Red Bull Camaro shuffled back to ninth in the order.

Zane Goddard rounded out the top 10 in the Triple Eight wildcard entry.

Series leader Brodie Kostecki was well off the pace, he and co-driver David Russell combining for 25th in the order.

Positions 11-27 on the grid will be set in qualifying at 1:40pm, with the first five rows then decided by the Top 10 Shootout at 5:20pm.