Sandown Supercars: Kostecki ends Friday as fastest
Brodie Kostecki and Dave Russell closed out Friday practice for the Sandown 500 as narrow pacesetters over Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup.
It was a frantic final half-hour session of the day as teams constantly cycled through the pits to practice driver changes, refuelling and brake calliper changes.
Amid the pit lane action there was also some fast times as drivers dipped into the 1m08s bracket for the first time today.
Best of them was series leader Kostecki who put his Erebus Camaro on top with a 1m08.712s a third of the way through the session.
He then went purple in the first two sectors on the next lap before heading into the pits.
Feeney, who topped the first session earlier today, managed to match Kostecki to a thousandth of a second, just 0.0003 separating the pair.
Will Brown capped off a good session for Erebus with the third quickest time in the car he'll share with Jack Perkins this weekend.
"There was plenty going on," said Brown. "It's the first day the co-drivers are with us so we were jumping in and out.
"Not too bad that session. We ended up P3. I wasn't too happy with my green tyre run, I've got a bit of work to do to catch Brodie. He's doing a good job."
Jack Le Brocq was fourth fastest for Matt Stone Racing ahead of fast Kiwis Shane van Gisbergen and Andre Heimgartner.
Macauley Jones was seventh fastest followed by Mark Winterbottom, while Cam Waters was the best of the Mustangs way down in ninth, one spot ahead of fellow Ford driver Chaz Mostert.
There was a dramatic moment between two Tickford cars early in the session, Garry Jacobson tagging the back of Zak Best as he was heading into the pits. The damage to both cars looked to be superficial.
Todd Hazelwood, meanwhile, prompted the sole red flag of the session after beaching his Blanchard Racing Team Ford at turn 9.
There is a third and final practice session at 10:45am tomorrow ahead of qualifying (1:40pm) and the Top 10 Shootout (5:20pm).
