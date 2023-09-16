Sandown Supercars: Kostecki fastest in qualifying, SVG misses Shootout

Practice form had suggested that it would be a tough day for the Ford teams at Sandown with parity firmly in the spotlight overnight.

However there was a surprise in qualifying with six Fords making it into the Shootout compared to four Chevrolets.

Camaro drivers did lock out the top three, though, with series leader Brodie Kostecki scorching to provisional pole with a 1m08.455s from his very first run.

That left him a tenth clear of Erebus teammate, and title rival, Will Brown, who went quicker on his second run.

"I knew the car had the speed in it, it's been fantastic all weekend," said Kostecki.

"We chose in the last practice to work on the race car and make sure it's refined for tomorrow. It's quite a handful in race trim. I was quite confident heading into qualifying. It's really cool for the team."

Practice fast man Broc Feeney was third fastest to round out that trio of Camaros ahead of five Fords.

Leading the way was Thomas Randle in his Tickford Mustang in fourth, while Todd Hazelwood opted for clear track ahead of the final runs as he snagged an impressive fifth.

Dave Reynolds was sixth ahead of Will Davison and Cam Waters, Jack Le Brocq the only other Camaro driver to make the Shootout in ninth.

Rookie Matt Payne ensured both Grove Racing cars made the Shootout with the 10th fastest time.

Tim Slade was left on the bubble in 11th, while both Walkinshaw Andretti United cars missed out, Chaz Mostert to start 16th and Nick Percat 26th.

The big story, however, was van Gisbergen who ran wide at turn 9 on his final run while sitting well outside the top 10.

His next effort didn't help him improve, he and fellow Kiwi Richie Stanaway now set to start the Sandown 500 from 19th.