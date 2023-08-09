Schedule revealed for revived Supercars Sandown 500

The Supercars endurance season has doubled in length this season compared to the past three seasons.

The Sandown 500 returns as the traditional warm-up for the Bathurst 1000 to give the co-drivers some competitive laps before they get to Mount Panorama.

The revived Sandown 500 will feature a total of eight Supercars sessions across the September 15-17 weekend.

That will start four practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, one of which will be limited to the co-drivers.

A 20-minute qualifying session early Saturday afternoon will then determine grid spots 11-27, with the first five rows then decided by a Top 10 Shootout on Saturday evening.

On Sunday there is a 20-minute warm-up before the 161-lap race kicks off at 2:15pm local time.

There will be a total of 27 cars on the grid for Sandown, the 25 regular entries joined by wildcards from Triple Eight and Blanchard Racing Team.

The field has been locked in with all teams having confirmed their full rosters.

The Sandown 500 undercard includes V8 SuperUtes, Toyota 86s, Carrera Cup and Super2 and Super3.

2023 Sandown 500 schedule

Friday September 15

8:10-8:30 V8 SuperUtes – Practice

8:40-9:00 Toyota 86s – Practice 1

9:10-9:35 Carrera Cup – Practice 1

9:50-10:30 Super2/Super3 – Practice 1

1045-11:15 Supercars – Practice 1 (all drivers)

11:30-11:50 Toyota 86s – Practice 2

12:00-12:25 Carrera Cup – Practice 2

12:40-13:10 Supercars – Practice 2 (co-drivers)

13:30-13:50 V8 SuperUtes – Qualifying

14:05-14:45 Super2/Super3 – Practice 2

15:00-15:12 Carrera Cup – Qualifying 1

15:18-15:30 Carrera Cup – Qualifying 2

15:45-16:15 Supercars – Practice 3 (all drivers)

Saturday September 16

9:05-9:20 Toyota 86s – Qualifying

9:35-9:55 V8 SuperUtes – Race 1

10:05-10:30 Carrera Cup – Race 1

10:45-11:15 Supercars – Practice 4 (all drivers)

11:35-11:50 Super3 – Qualifying

12:00-12:15 Super2 – Qualifying

12:30-12:50 Toyota 86s – Race 1

13:00-13:25 V8 SuperUtes – Race 2

13:40-14:00 Supercars – Qualifying

14:20-14:45 Toyota 86s – Race 2

14:55-15:15 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3

15:25-16:05 Carrera Cup – Race 2

16:20-17:00 Super2/Super3 – Race 1

17:20-17:50 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday September 17

9:15-9:30 Super3 – Qualifying

9:40-9:55 Super2 – Qualifying

10:10-10:30 Supercars – Warm up

10:45-11:05 V8 SuperUtes – Race 4

11:40-12:00 Carrera Cup – Race 3

12:50-13:30 Super2/Super3 – Race 2

14:15 Supercars – Race