Schedule revealed for revived Supercars Sandown 500
The schedule for the 2023 Supercars Sandown 500 has been revealed ahead of the revival of the endurance classic.
The Supercars endurance season has doubled in length this season compared to the past three seasons.
The Sandown 500 returns as the traditional warm-up for the Bathurst 1000 to give the co-drivers some competitive laps before they get to Mount Panorama.
The revived Sandown 500 will feature a total of eight Supercars sessions across the September 15-17 weekend.
That will start four practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, one of which will be limited to the co-drivers.
A 20-minute qualifying session early Saturday afternoon will then determine grid spots 11-27, with the first five rows then decided by a Top 10 Shootout on Saturday evening.
On Sunday there is a 20-minute warm-up before the 161-lap race kicks off at 2:15pm local time.
There will be a total of 27 cars on the grid for Sandown, the 25 regular entries joined by wildcards from Triple Eight and Blanchard Racing Team.
The field has been locked in with all teams having confirmed their full rosters.
The Sandown 500 undercard includes V8 SuperUtes, Toyota 86s, Carrera Cup and Super2 and Super3.
2023 Sandown 500 schedule
Friday September 15
8:10-8:30 V8 SuperUtes – Practice
8:40-9:00 Toyota 86s – Practice 1
9:10-9:35 Carrera Cup – Practice 1
9:50-10:30 Super2/Super3 – Practice 1
1045-11:15 Supercars – Practice 1 (all drivers)
11:30-11:50 Toyota 86s – Practice 2
12:00-12:25 Carrera Cup – Practice 2
12:40-13:10 Supercars – Practice 2 (co-drivers)
13:30-13:50 V8 SuperUtes – Qualifying
14:05-14:45 Super2/Super3 – Practice 2
15:00-15:12 Carrera Cup – Qualifying 1
15:18-15:30 Carrera Cup – Qualifying 2
15:45-16:15 Supercars – Practice 3 (all drivers)
Saturday September 16
9:05-9:20 Toyota 86s – Qualifying
9:35-9:55 V8 SuperUtes – Race 1
10:05-10:30 Carrera Cup – Race 1
10:45-11:15 Supercars – Practice 4 (all drivers)
11:35-11:50 Super3 – Qualifying
12:00-12:15 Super2 – Qualifying
12:30-12:50 Toyota 86s – Race 1
13:00-13:25 V8 SuperUtes – Race 2
13:40-14:00 Supercars – Qualifying
14:20-14:45 Toyota 86s – Race 2
14:55-15:15 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3
15:25-16:05 Carrera Cup – Race 2
16:20-17:00 Super2/Super3 – Race 1
17:20-17:50 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
Sunday September 17
9:15-9:30 Super3 – Qualifying
9:40-9:55 Super2 – Qualifying
10:10-10:30 Supercars – Warm up
10:45-11:05 V8 SuperUtes – Race 4
11:40-12:00 Carrera Cup – Race 3
12:50-13:30 Super2/Super3 – Race 2
14:15 Supercars – Race
Latest news
McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation
McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation
Hyundai to use October joker to improve WRC package
Hyundai to use October joker to improve WRC package Hyundai to use October joker to improve WRC package
Toyota to continue McLaren relationship despite end of F1 wind tunnel deal
Toyota to continue McLaren relationship despite end of F1 wind tunnel deal Toyota to continue McLaren relationship despite end of F1 wind tunnel deal
Ducati: Japanese WSBK rivals are stuck in “downward spiral”
Ducati: Japanese WSBK rivals are stuck in “downward spiral” Ducati: Japanese WSBK rivals are stuck in “downward spiral”
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.