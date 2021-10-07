Schedule set for second Sydney Supercars round

The schedule has been set for the second of the four SMP events on November 6-7, one of two that will be run over just two days.

Saturday's Supercars action will kick off at 1:40pm with the first of two half-hour practice sessions, followed by a three-part twilight qualifying session starting at 5pm.

The first sprint race of the weekend will then start at 7:45pm.

On the Sunday there will be back-to-back qualifying sessions starting at 2:05pm, followed by an afternoon race at 4:20pm and a night race at 7:30pm.

The undercard will be made up of two state-based support categories – New South Wales Production Touring Cars and New South Wales Formula Ford.

Sydney SuperNight schedule

All times AEDT (GMT +11)

Saturday November 6

12:35-12:55 NSW Formula Ford – Practice 1

13:05-13:25 NSW Production Touring Cars – Practice 1

13:40-14:10 Supercars – Practice 1

14:30-14:50 NSW Formula Ford – Practice 2

15:05-15:35 Supercars – Practice 2

15:50-16:10 NSW Production Touring Cars – Practice 2

16:25-16:45 NSW Formula Ford – Qualifying

17:00-17:45 Supercars – Qualifying

18:05-18:25 NSW Production Touring Cars – Qualifying

18:40-19:00 NSW Formula Ford – Race 1

19:45 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday November 7

13:30-13:50 NSW Production Touring Cars – Race 1

14:05-14:15 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

14:25-14:35 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)

14:55-15:15 NSW Formula Ford – Race 2

15:30-15:50 NSW Production Touring Cars – Race 2

16:20 Supercars – Race 2

17:45-18:05 NSW Formula Ford – Race 3

18:20-18:40 NSW Production Touring Cars – Race 3

19:30 Supercars – Race 3