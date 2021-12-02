Schenken retires as Supercars race director

The former Formula 1 driver has held the top official job for the Australian Touring Car Championship/Supercars since 1987.

However this weekend's Bathurst 1000 will be his final in the role before he hands over to James Taylor.

“Having thought about this decision and having discussed it with those near and dear to me, I came to the conclusion that it was time to call it a day,” Schenken said.

“It’s been a privilege to have been involved in the Supercars Championship for so long and to have worked with so many wonderful people during this time.

“There are so many great memories I will cherish and I expect to miss not being in race control at each event.”

Schenken will continue to work with Motorsport Australia and the FIA in other roles, including as an FIA Platinum track inspector, as well as the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Chairman of the Organising Committee and Clerk of the Course.

“I will of course remain available to the [Supercars] race control team, should they wish to chat or debrief, as I do with many officials across the globe,” Schenken added.

“Given I still have a senior role with the FIA and also with Motorsport Australia, I look forward to working on various projects in the years ahead, as well as mentoring the next generation of officials.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arroca paid tribute to Schenken's decades of service to Supercars.

“Tim has been such a major part of the Supercars Championship and is highly respected," said Arocca.

"He can certainly take credit for the professionalism in the way these events are now officiated and run.

“We saw how Tim was able to mentor the likes of Michael Masi, who was able to move seamlessly into the Formula 1 race director role which is evidence of the professionalism of the Supercars race control set up.

“Tim deserves a sincere thank you from everyone in the motorsport community and we look forward to continuing to work with him at Motorsport Australia in the years to come.”

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer echoed Arocca's thoughts.

“It has been a pleasure seeing Tim lead the team in race control and on behalf of everyone at the Repco Supercars Championship, we congratulate and sincerely thank Tim for his contributions to our category over so many years," he said.

“There are only a handful of people who would have been to as many races as Tim and his knowledge and experience has been invaluable to so many throughout his journey in Supercars.

“Tim has left such a legacy on Supercars officialdom and his friendship and presence in race control will be missed.”