Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney II
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars border race made official

shares
comments
Supercars border race made official
By:
Jul 6, 2020, 6:54 AM

Supercars has confirmed that team personnel and drivers based in Victoria will flee the state by midnight tonight ahead of a New South Wales border closure.

The ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Melbourne has led to the NSW state government closing its border to the south, with people from the Victorian capital barred from midnight tonight, and the rest of the state from midnight tomorrow. 

As first reported by Motorsport.com, news of the border closure led to Melbourne-based teams making plans to flee the state before the closure, to ensure the upcoming Sydney Motorsport Park round can go ahead on July 18-19. 

Those plans are now well advanced, with Supercars confirming the relocation is underway and that SMP will serve as a hub, of sorts. 

“Supercars has been closely monitoring the situation in Victoria and teams had been preparing to bring forward travel dates in advance of today’s announcement,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer. 

“We appreciate their willingness to play their part, to ensure we protect the health and wellbeing of Supercars and the wider community.

“We remain agile and continue to work with all government stakeholders, relevant medical officials and teams on ensuring we race in a safe and compliant way.”

The SMP garages will be available from tonight onwards, although it appears getting to Albury, just on the NSW side of the border, by midnight will be the main priority. 

Motorsport.com understands a number of crew and drivers have already flown to Sydney.

Kelly Racing, meanwhile, is headed to Mildura and will be based on the Kelly family farm before heading to SMP closer to the event. 

Dunlop has sent its tyre allocation to Sydney for both the Supercars and the Super2 series.

There had been talk the round could be moved forward to this weekend, however it will go ahead as scheduled on the 18th and 19th.

There’s still no official word on support categories, however there is still hope the second-tier series may go ahead in Sydney as planned. 

Next article
Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run

Previous article

Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run

trending Today

Williams to give Aitken FP1 run at second Austrian F1 event
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Williams to give Aitken FP1 run at second Austrian F1 event

Hamilton reveals foiled strategy plan to beat Bottas
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton reveals foiled strategy plan to beat Bottas

Hamilton penalty for Albon clash "too harsh", says Wolff
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton penalty for Albon clash "too harsh", says Wolff

Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime
IndyCar / IndyCar

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

The Austrian Grand Prix as it happened
Formula 1 / Formula 1

The Austrian Grand Prix as it happened

2020 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

2020 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Latest news

Supercars border race made official
Supercars / Supercars
51m

Supercars border race made official

Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run

Supercars discussing border closure with authorities
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars discussing border closure with authorities

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan
Supercars / Supercars

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams to give Aitken FP1 run at second Austrian F1 event

1h
2
Supercars

Supercars border race made official

51m
3
IndyCar

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

4
Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

1h
5
IndyCar

2020 Grand Prix of Indianapolis IndyCar race results

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

Latest news

Supercars border race made official
Supercars

Supercars border race made official

Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run
Supercars

Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run

Supercars discussing border closure with authorities
Supercars

Supercars discussing border closure with authorities

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan
Supercars

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver
IndyCar

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.