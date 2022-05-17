September target for key Gen3 aero test

Motorsport.com understands September has been earmarked for the VCAT testing process that will determine the final aero package for both the Camaro and Mustang Supercars.

The VCAT process is centred on straight line testing, the data from which is used to finalise the bodywork that will be fitted to each car.

There will be a soft launch to the aero testing programme within the next fortnight when the current prototypes take to Oakey Army Aviation Centre for straight line testing.

It's understood that the dry run will be used to correlate CFD data from technical partner, UK-based engineering group D2H, with real world data.

However the longer-term relevance of the data from the first test will be compromised by the fact that the Mustang will change shape before making its racing debut.

Like the Gen2 Mustang, the Gen3 prototype is based on the existing S550 Mustang bodyshape, which will soon be superseded by the S650 Mustang.

Given the Supercars programme has factory backing from Ford the Gen3 car will follow suit and be based on the S650.

What isn't yet clear is when and how Ford will undertake the global launch of the new-look Mustang.

There has been paddock speculation that there could be a joint launch of the road car and its racing counterparts from both Supercars and NASCAR.

Either way it's unlikely that Ford will allow aero testing of the new-look car to begin until the car has been officially launched, which could feasibly affect the timing of the VCAT testing.

The development of the Gen3 Mustang is a joint venture between Ford Performance and Dick Johnson Racing, which is the Ford homologation team in Australia.

A full field of Gen3 Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros will line up for the opening round of the 2023 Supercars season.

The split between the new manufacturers has now been set, with Ford re-committing to its existing teams – DJR, Tickford Racing, Grove Racing and the Blanchard Racing Team – as well as the sensational signing of former factory Holden squad Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Matt Stone Racing, which flirted with a Ford switch, has since committed to the GM and will join Triple Eight, Brad Jones Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18 and PremiAir Racing in running Camaros.