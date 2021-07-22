Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Double border headache for Supercars Next / Fresh border blow for Supercars
Supercars / Townsville II News

Shootout controversy could prompt Supercars rule change

By:

Shane van Gisbergen's compromised Top 10 Shootout lap in Townsville last weekend could prompt a rule change for future single-lap dashes.

Shootout controversy could prompt Supercars rule change

The Kiwi was unimpressed with officials following his Shootout lap last Saturday after his warm-up was compromised by a crash on the previous lap.

Zane Goddard missed his brake pedal on the way into the final corner on his timed lap before spinning and hitting the fence.

He did manage to get going and back into pitlane under his own steam, but by that point van Gisbergen had been told by his team to abort his run.

Triple Eight was then instructed by race control that van Gisbergen had to start his timed lap after all, which was compromised by a lack of tyre temperature.

He ended up sixth on the grid.

 

"It was shit," said van Gisbergen at the time. "The guy crashed and there was no info from race control. I got told to pit, and then had no tyre temp, and got told to go. That's pretty confusing and not very good."

According to Motorsport Australia the procedure was in accordance with the current rules, however the incident has highlighted that a change in the regulations may be needed.

"As part of Saturday’s Top Ten Shootout, Shane van Gisbergen’s out-lap was impacted by an incident on the final corner involving Zane Goddard’s car prior to van Gisbergen commencing his timed lap," read a statement from Motorsport Australia.

"Van Gisbergen was required to complete his timed lap once the track was cleared. While this decision was made late in car 97’s out-lap, the correct procedure was followed by race control as the rules are currently written.

"Given this situation, Motorsport Australia will now work closely with Supercars and the Supercars Commission to determine the best process to be implemented for future Top 10 Shootouts to minimise a driver's timed lap being compromised by a similar incident."

There's already been one change to the Top 10 Shootout regulations this year after Cam Waters stirred up controversy by dragging dirt onto the road on his in-lap at the Mount Panorama 500. Supercars responded by amending the corner cutting rules to include cool-down laps in non-race sessions

shares
comments
Double border headache for Supercars

Previous article

Double border headache for Supercars

Next article

Fresh border blow for Supercars

Fresh border blow for Supercars
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

18 h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton "went in too hot" in Verstappen F1 clash

3
Supercars

Fresh border blow for Supercars

39 min
4
MotoGP

Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021

12 h
5
Formula 1

F1 announces scholarship and internship plan to improve diversity

Latest news
Fresh border blow for Supercars
SUPC

Fresh border blow for Supercars

39m
Shootout controversy could prompt Supercars rule change
SUPC

Shootout controversy could prompt Supercars rule change

1 h
Double border headache for Supercars
SUPC

Double border headache for Supercars

21 h
Murphy: Give Stanaway a shot at Whincup's seat
SUPC

Murphy: Give Stanaway a shot at Whincup's seat

Jul 21, 2021
Melbourne Supercars teams bracing for more border issues
Video Inside
SUPC

Melbourne Supercars teams bracing for more border issues

Jul 18, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Melbourne teams bracing for more border issues 00:40
Supercars
Jul 18, 2021

Supercars: Melbourne teams bracing for more border issues

Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in Townsville finale 01:06
Supercars
Jul 18, 2021

Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in Townsville finale

Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole at Townsville 00:33
Supercars
Jul 17, 2021

Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole at Townsville

NAPA Launch Napa Know How Motorsport Know How Academy 01:47
Supercars
Jul 16, 2021

NAPA Launch Napa Know How Motorsport Know How Academy

NAPA Auto Parts offers a new and free motorsport academy 03:10
Supercars
Jul 16, 2021

NAPA Auto Parts offers a new and free motorsport academy

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Fresh border blow for Supercars
Supercars

Fresh border blow for Supercars

Double border headache for Supercars
Supercars

Double border headache for Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Shane van Gisbergen More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Van Gisbergen, Kostecki react to Townsville penalties Townsville II
Supercars

Van Gisbergen, Kostecki react to Townsville penalties

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener Townsville
Video Inside
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener

Van Gisbergen considering rally start
Video Inside
Other rally

Van Gisbergen considering rally start

Trending Today

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

Ricciardo: Hamilton "went in too hot" in Verstappen F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton "went in too hot" in Verstappen F1 clash

Fresh border blow for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Fresh border blow for Supercars

Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021

F1 announces scholarship and internship plan to improve diversity
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 announces scholarship and internship plan to improve diversity

Sauber extends Alfa Romeo F1 naming rights deal
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sauber extends Alfa Romeo F1 naming rights deal

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Fresh border blow for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Fresh border blow for Supercars

Shootout controversy could prompt Supercars rule change
Supercars Supercars

Shootout controversy could prompt Supercars rule change

Double border headache for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Double border headache for Supercars

Murphy: Give Stanaway a shot at Whincup's seat
Supercars Supercars

Murphy: Give Stanaway a shot at Whincup's seat

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.