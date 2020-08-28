Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Practice 1 in
20 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife calls for Supercars cost cap

shares
comments
Skaife calls for Supercars cost cap
By:

Supercars legend Mark Skaife says the series needs to get serious about cost reduction – and that means the introduction of a cost cap.

Skaife reckons Supercars should follow Formula 1's lead in capping team spending capacity, as grand prix racing faces a $145 million limit next season. That will be cut to $140 million in 2022 and then $130 million for 2023-2025.

The six-time Bathurst winner's suggestion for Supercars is a $2 million cap per car, which could be introduced as part of the new Gen3 regulations in 2022.

"We need to be genuine about cost reduction," Skaife told Motorsport.com.

"We haven't been genuine about it, meaning I don't think everybody has applied serious cost reduction to our game. That needs to be a big consideration moving forward.

"I would have thought $2 million a car should win the races for you. That's the per annum spend as a maximum. That takes you back to the mid-1990s as a spend. I don't see any reason why we shouldn't apply a cost cap to that."

Skaife added that concerns over accurate policing such a cap shouldn't act as a roadblock.

"I know everybody talks about it and says 'you can't police it'," he said. "Well even if you don't police it well, even if you can't totally police it, it's better to have it than to not.

"I would put that as a massive consideration [for Gen3]."

Team finances are a closely guarded secret in Supercars, however it's understood modern budgets tend to range from around $1.2 to $3 million per car per season.

Mandated cost containment is commonplace in Australian sport, with all of the major football codes, including the Australian Football League, the National Rugby League and the A-League, all operating under a salary cap system.

The same goes for the Big Bash League cricket tournament.

Supercars is one of the few local professional sports without a maximum spend, with controlled components and strict testing limits traditionally the preferred way to limit costs.

Skaife reflects on infamous 'a**eholes' Bathurst podium

Previous article

Skaife reflects on infamous 'a**eholes' Bathurst podium
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Mark Skaife
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Skaife calls for Supercars cost cap
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife calls for Supercars cost cap

Haas: All options open for 2021 F1 driver line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas: All options open for 2021 F1 driver line-up

Skaife reflects on infamous 'a**eholes' Bathurst podium
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife reflects on infamous 'a**eholes' Bathurst podium

Erebus owner calls for social media calm
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus owner calls for social media calm

Who benefits the most from Marquez's extended absence? Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Opinion

Who benefits the most from Marquez's extended absence?

Rossi backs Bagnaia for factory Ducati 2021 MotoGP ride
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi backs Bagnaia for factory Ducati 2021 MotoGP ride

The no-ego director behind McLaren’s new verve Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The no-ego director behind McLaren’s new verve

Raikkonen hasn't decided if he'll stay in F1 after 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen hasn't decided if he'll stay in F1 after 2020

Latest news

Skaife calls for Supercars cost cap
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife calls for Supercars cost cap

Skaife reflects on infamous 'a**eholes' Bathurst podium
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife reflects on infamous 'a**eholes' Bathurst podium

Supercars still investigating September options
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars still investigating September options

Engineer shake-up for Reynolds amid speed slump
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Engineer shake-up for Reynolds amid speed slump

Trending

1
Supercars

Skaife calls for Supercars cost cap

25m
2
Formula 1

Bottas: No changes to black overalls despite Spain complaints

3
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 set to be sole Supercars enduro in 2020

4
MotoGP

Why Oliveira was right to pass on 2020 works KTM MotoGP ride

5
IndyCar

Aeroscreen protected Davison from explosion, flames, fumes

3h

Latest news

Skaife calls for Supercars cost cap
Supercars

Skaife calls for Supercars cost cap

Skaife reflects on infamous 'a**eholes' Bathurst podium
Supercars

Skaife reflects on infamous 'a**eholes' Bathurst podium

Supercars still investigating September options
Supercars

Supercars still investigating September options

Engineer shake-up for Reynolds amid speed slump
Supercars

Engineer shake-up for Reynolds amid speed slump

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.