Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race 1 in progress . . .
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney II
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars inks five-year Sky NZ TV deal

shares
comments
Supercars inks five-year Sky NZ TV deal
By:
Jun 27, 2020, 5:27 AM

Supercars has inked a fresh five-year broadcast deal with Sky Sport for the New Zealand market.

The pay TV provider will continue to provide live coverage of the series until at least 2025, extending a relationship that started back in 2013.

“We’re delighted to have reached a new agreement with Sky Sport and look forward to continuing our fantastic and enduring partnership,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“Partnering with Sky Sport ensures the ultimate package for the fans, the sport, our teams and our invaluable partners. The agreement delivers full coverage of all races across the season. This was particularly imperative for us when we began discussions for the future.

“Sky Sport plays a huge role in allowing us to showcase our sport to our ever-growing New Zealand fan base, which is incredibly important to us.”

Supercars is yet to formally lock down its local broadcast rights beyond this season, with a new Fox Sports deal expected to be unveiled in the coming months.

What free-to-air coverage the deal will include is the big question, however, with current partner Network 10 reportedly not looking to extend the relationship.

Next article
Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin storms to pole

Previous article

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin storms to pole

trending Today

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Supercars facing free-to-air TV struggle – reports
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars facing free-to-air TV struggle – reports

Pol Espargaro: Honda and Ducati are the “dream bikes” in MotoGP
MotoGP / MotoGP

Pol Espargaro: Honda and Ducati are the “dream bikes” in MotoGP

Why latest KTM moves risks derailing its future MotoGP stars Prime
MotoGP / MotoGP

Why latest KTM moves risks derailing its future MotoGP stars

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo

F1 aero handicap "a gentle correction" - Brawn
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 aero handicap "a gentle correction" - Brawn

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism

Ty Gibbs takes Pocono ARCA win in first superspeedway start
ARCA / ARCA

Ty Gibbs takes Pocono ARCA win in first superspeedway start

Latest news

Supercars inks five-year Sky NZ TV deal
Supercars / Supercars
51m

Supercars inks five-year Sky NZ TV deal

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin storms to pole
Supercars / Supercars
1h

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin storms to pole

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars / Supercars
3h

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Sydney Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice
Supercars / Supercars
3h

Sydney Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2
Supercars

Supercars facing free-to-air TV struggle – reports

3
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro: Honda and Ducati are the “dream bikes” in MotoGP

4
MotoGP

Why latest KTM moves risks derailing its future MotoGP stars

5
Formula 1

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

Latest news

Supercars inks five-year Sky NZ TV deal
Supercars

Supercars inks five-year Sky NZ TV deal

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin storms to pole
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin storms to pole

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Sydney Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops first practice
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops first practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.