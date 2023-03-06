Slade backer locked in for Newcastle
Nulon will back both PremiAir Racing Camaros for the Supercars season opener in Newcastle this weekend.
The brand is already locked in as James Golding's major sponsor for the entire 2023 Supercars season.
It has now upped its backing to include new signing Slade's car for the season opener on the streets of Newcastle, the two cars to run identical liveries.
The deal follows Slade's car running with PremiAir Racing signage throughout pre-season testing.
“We are pleased to announce that Nulon will be the primary sponsor of the #23 Nulon Racing Camaro, as part of our continued partnership with PremiAir Racing,” said Nulon Products Australia Channel Marketing Manager Tom Murray.
“The opening race of the 2023 season in Newcastle will mark Tim Slade's 400th Supercars race start – a remarkable milestone.
“We are proud to support Tim and the entire team as they kick off the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship."
PremiAir Racing team principal Matt Cook welcomed the deal on the eve of the new season.
“Nulon is a fantastic company with a rich history of supporting motorsport in Australia, from the grassroots to the elite levels,” Cook said.
“To have them on board with us for 2023 as the naming rights partner of the #31 Nulon Racing Camaro, and now also taking up the opportunity as the naming rights backer of the #23 Nulon Racing Camaro for the start of the season, is something we are pleased about.
“The cars look amazing, and we can’t wait to see them performing on-track as a two-car Nulon Racing outfit. The matching liveries look amazing!”
Slade joins the second-year team from the single-car Blanchard Racing Team, with PremiAir recently confirming that Phillip Di Fazio will engineer the #23 across the season.
The new season kicks off with practice for the Newcastle 500 this Friday.
