Supercars News

Stamps celebrate Bathurst 1000-winning Holdens

Australia Post has released five new stamps celebrating some of Holden's most iconic Bathurst 1000 winners.

Photo by: Australia Post

Photo by: Australia Post

Photo by: Australia Post

Photo by: Australia Post

Photo by: Australia Post

The stamps, which went into circulation last week, pay homage to Holden's rich Bathurst history ahead of the manufacturer's impending exit from the Aussie motor racing stage.

General Motors closed down the Holden brand last year, while the ZB Holden Commodore which currently races in Supercars will be replaced by the Chevrolet Camaro when the Gen3 rules come into effect.

The cars featured on the stamps are Peter Brock's 1972 LJ Torana, the Larry Perkins/Gregg Hansford VP Commodore from 1993, the Craig Lowndes/Greg Murphy VR Commodore from 1996, the Mark Skaife/Tony Longhurst VX Commodore from 2001 and the Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander ZB Commodore from 2020.

“For 70 years, Holden cars have been synonymous with success on the racetrack and associated with legendary Australian racing drivers such as Peter Brock, Larry Perkins, Craig Lowndes and Mark Skaife,” said Australia Post Group Philatelic Michael Zsolt.

“Holden has had a massive impact on Australian motorsport and this stamp issue is our way of honouring the end of an era.”

GM Australian and New Zealand's managing director Marc Ebolo said it was an honour to see the Great Race winners honoured by Australia Post.

“It’s an absolute privilege to have Holden’s incredible heritage recognised in such a way by Australia Post and showcase five of the cars that contributed to Holden’s enviable racing record,” he said.

