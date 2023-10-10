Subscribe
Previous / Reynolds blindsided by Bathurst penalty Next / The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight
Supercars / Bathurst News

Stanaway disappointed to miss out on Triple Eight drive

Richie Stanaway admits he was disappointed to not land a full-time Triple Eight drive for the 2024 Supercars season, although now sees a bright future with Grove Racing.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Shane van Gisbergen, Richie Stanaway, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

The Kiwi, and freshly-crowned Bathurst 1000 champion, is set for a second full-time stint in Supercars as of next season thanks to a somewhat shock deal with Grove Racing.

He'll join the Grove Racing line-up alongside fellow Kiwi Matt Payne, a deal that came together shortly after Triple Eight decided to take Will Brown as NASCAR-bound Shane van Gisbergen's replacement.

Stanaway was known to be in contention for the T8 drive given he was paired with van Gisbergen for the endurance races this year, but, obviously, missed out.

Reflecting on how the silly season played out, Stanaway says that, while understanding of T8's decision, he is disappointed he didn't get the nod for a full-time role.

At the same time he is committed and excited to help the ambitious Grove Racing outfit continue its transformation into a powerhouse team.

"Timing wise, it was all within the same week," Stanaway told Motorsport.com of the sliding doors moment.

"I tried to push to get Shane's seat. But I sort of understand the idea behind picking a current driver that's younger and was leading the championship heading into the round where the driver market opened up.

"But it is a little disappointing not to have got the seat. I would have loved to have stayed here, especially after our performance [at Bathurst].

"But at the end of the day I've got faith in the Groves that they can make their way forward. So I'm more than happy to start working there and I believe we can get back to the front."

Stanaway wasn't the only person hoping he got the T8 seat, van Gisbergen himself admitting that he had his fingers crossed for his countryman.

“To get him back in the sport and seeing how he is this year, his mentality and drive, focus, determination on and off the track, it’s been really cool to work with him," van Gisbergen said of Stanaway.

“In some ways I wish he was replacing me in that car. I know they’ve got a capable driver replacing [me], but I was secretly hoping Richie would get the drive.

“But he’s in a good team. Groves has got some great people and I’m sure he’ll do well next year if that environment is what it looks like.”

Van Gisbergen did say around the time of his exit negotiations that finding a suitable replacement was critical to his NASCAR switch going out.

However, he stopped short of confirming he actively campaigned for Stanaway when asked about it by Motorsport.com.

“I didn’t have too much input, to be honest," he said.

“At that point in time, I just wanted to make sure, before I committed to the USA, that they were happy with what they had.

“Richie was obviously on the shortlist, but [T8 managing director] Jamie [Whincup] didn’t involve me too much with the main discussions about it.”

shares
comments

Reynolds blindsided by Bathurst penalty

The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight

The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight

Supercars
Bathurst

The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight

Reynolds blindsided by Bathurst penalty

Reynolds blindsided by Bathurst penalty

Supercars
Bathurst

Reynolds blindsided by Bathurst penalty Reynolds blindsided by Bathurst penalty

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Richie Stanaway More from
Richie Stanaway
Grove Racing confirms Stanaway signing

Grove Racing confirms Stanaway signing

Supercars

Grove Racing confirms Stanaway signing Grove Racing confirms Stanaway signing

Done deal: Stanaway seals Supercars return

Done deal: Stanaway seals Supercars return

Supercars

Done deal: Stanaway seals Supercars return Done deal: Stanaway seals Supercars return

Stanaway linked to Grove Supercars seat

Stanaway linked to Grove Supercars seat

Supercars

Stanaway linked to Grove Supercars seat Stanaway linked to Grove Supercars seat

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
SVG's late Bathurst 1000 "football" scare

SVG's late Bathurst 1000 "football" scare

Supercars
Bathurst

SVG's late Bathurst 1000 "football" scare SVG's late Bathurst 1000 "football" scare

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory

Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Latest news

FIA investigating Lance Stroll over Qatar F1 garage strop

FIA investigating Lance Stroll over Qatar F1 garage strop

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

FIA investigating Lance Stroll over Qatar F1 garage strop FIA investigating Lance Stroll over Qatar F1 garage strop

Siegel returning to HMD Motorsports for ’24 Indy NXT season

Siegel returning to HMD Motorsports for ’24 Indy NXT season

IndL Indy NXT
Laguna

Siegel returning to HMD Motorsports for ’24 Indy NXT season Siegel returning to HMD Motorsports for ’24 Indy NXT season

How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR

How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II

How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR

“No playing games” in GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani

“No playing games” in GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

“No playing games” in GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani “No playing games” in GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe